Drunk Driver Kills Three In Devastating Tuk-tuk Crash In Nonthaburi

NONTHABURI, Thailand — A high-speed collision involving an intoxicated motorist has left three people dead in Nonthaburi province, reigniting urgent concerns over road safety and drunk driving enforcement in the region. The fatal crash occurred in the early hours of the morning when a speeding BMW slammed into a tuk-tuk, killing the female driver and two elderly passengers instantly.

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The incident took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. near the entrance to Soi 12 in the Sano Loi sub-district of Bang Bua Thong. According to CCTV footage reviewed by authorities, the tuk-tuk had just picked up two passengers and was turning right toward the front of a housing estate when a black BMW sedan, traveling at a high rate of speed, violently rammed into the rear of the three-wheeled vehicle. The force of the impact completely overturned and destroyed the tuk-tuk, while the BMW lost control and crashed into a nearby roadside tree, sustaining severe front-end damage and deploying its airbags.

Emergency responders, including officers from the Bang Bua Thong Police Station, forensic experts, and rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, rushed to the scene. The victims were identified as the 37-year-old female tuk-tuk driver and her two passengers, aged 77 and 82. All three were pronounced dead at the scene due to the catastrophic nature of the collision.

A young man driving a BMW has been arrested after a suspected drink-driving crash in Nonthaburi that killed three people. Police say the driver, who had just returned from watching the 2026 World Cup final, recorded 152mg% blood alcohol and ploughed into a tuk-tuk. pic.twitter.com/GmuThg1ISU — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) July 20, 2026

The 32-year-old male driver of the BMW remained at the scene to give a statement to authorities. A preliminary breathalyzer test conducted by police revealed a blood alcohol concentration of 152mg%, significantly exceeding the legal limit for driving in Thailand. The suspect reportedly told investigators that he was returning from watching a World Cup football match at a nearby restaurant and expressed a willingness to take full responsibility for the incident, noting that his vehicle was insured. However, he reportedly declined to answer direct questions from the victims’ grieving relatives regarding his alcohol consumption prior to the crash.

The tragedy has left the victims’ families in profound mourning. The husband of the deceased tuk-tuk driver stated that his wife had been providing transportation for the two elderly women to the local market for several years. He expressed deep grief over the sudden loss, noting the immense hardship he now faces as the sole provider for their two school-aged children. A niece of the elderly victims, who heard the loud collision from her nearby home and rushed to the wreckage, affirmed the family’s resolve to pursue the maximum legal penalties against the driver.

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The suspect has been taken into custody at the local police station and is expected to face severe criminal charges, including reckless driving causing death and driving under the influence of alcohol. The case highlights the persistent dangers of impaired driving on Thai roads and the devastating consequences for innocent commuters.

-Thailand News (TN)