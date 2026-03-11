Towed Speedboat Hits Tuk-Tuk Into Massage Parlour, Injuring Several in Phuket

PHUKET — A pickup truck towing a speedboat struck a tuk-tuk on Monday night, sending the three-wheeled vehicle crashing through a massage parlour window and injuring several people in Patong, police said.

The incident occurred along Na Nai Road in Patong and was reported to Patong police at approximately 7:38 p.m. Emergency responders from the Phuket Charity Foundation and medical staff from Patong Hospital rushed to the scene to assist the injured.

The Accident

Witnesses told police that the driver of a black pickup truck towing a speedboat appeared to lose control of the vehicle while traveling along the road. The out-of-control pickup sideswiped a red tuk-tuk that was parked on the roadside in front of a massage parlour.

The force of the impact sent the tuk-tuk crashing through the massage parlour’s front window, causing significant damage to the establishment and injuring people inside. Several parked motorcycles were also damaged in the chain-reaction collision.

Injuries Reported

It was reported that five people sustained injuries in the incident, with one person suffering serious injuries requiring urgent medical attention. Rescuers provided first aid at the scene before transporting all injured individuals to Patong Hospital for further treatment.

Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including whether driver error, mechanical failure, or other factors contributed to the pickup losing control while towing the heavy speedboat. No further details about the condition of those injured or the identity of the driver have been released.

The incident highlights the challenges of navigating Phuket’s busy streets with large trailers and watercraft in tow, particularly during evening hours when tourist traffic is heaviest.

