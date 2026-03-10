Energy Minister: No Fuel Crisis for Thailand Despite Mideast War

BANGKOK — Thailand does not face a fuel crisis as a consequence of the Mideast war, Energy Minister Atthapol Rerkpiboon said on Tuesday, seeking to calm public concerns amid localized shortages and panic-buying in some provinces.

Thailand has enough oil for local consumption, but prices will rise: Government

Supplies are being delivered gradually, according to schedule and available storage capacity, and there is no need for hoarding, the minister emphasized. If the conflict in the Middle East persisted beyond 90 days, the government would introduce additional measures, he said. This could include sourcing fuel from new suppliers and adjusting import specifications for refined oil to increase supply flexibility, while expanding biofuel use and limiting exports to preserve domestic reserves.

Localized Shortages Reported

Despite these assurances, Chiang Mai province and other regions are reporting local fuel crises. Many outlets across the province reported that supplies of diesel and 91–95 octane petrol have run out, forcing them to close until deliveries arrive, with no clear timeline for resupply.

At a PT pump in the Ruam Chok area, reporters found shortages after people rushed to fill containers and stockpile fuel, depleting supplies at both the fuel outlet and the PT fuel depot in Chiang Mai. At other stations across Chiang Mai where fuel remains available, reporters found the atmosphere relatively normal on Tuesday, with slightly lower demand after many motorists filled their tanks the previous day.

Price Adjustments

With the war now in its third week, PTT and Bangchak have announced pump price changes. The retail price gap between gasohol 95 and E20 has widened from about 2 baht to 3 baht per litre, after gasohol 95 rose by 50 satang and E20 fell by 50 satang. It is hoped the wider gap will encourage motorists to switch to E20, which contains 20 percent ethanol and helps reduce reliance on petroleum-based fuels, while supporting domestically produced biofuels.

Thailand does not face a fuel crisis as a consequence of the Mideast war, Energy Minister Atthapol Rerkpiboon said on Tuesday. Supplies are being delivered gradually, according to schedule and available storage capacity, and there is no need for hoarding. Listen to or read full… pic.twitter.com/SnC8h4RAOJ — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 10, 2026

Price Gouging Investigation

An inspection by commerce and energy officials at an independent fuel outlet in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son Province found diesel was priced at 40.50 baht per litre, well above the typical market price. When questioned, the pump owner said the higher price reflected elevated costs, presenting purchase documents showing diesel was bought from a wholesaler in Lampang at 39.40 baht per litre. After adding operating expenses such as electricity, local taxes and staff wages, the retail price was set at 40.50 baht per litre.

Authorities confirmed the pricing reflected actual costs and was not considered excessive, but warned operators against hoarding or failing to display prices. Violations could carry penalties of up to seven years in prison and/or fines of 140,000 baht. Despite the higher price, motorists continued to buy fuel from him because several other pumps in the area had run out of diesel due to transport disruptions and strong demand.

Energy-Saving Measures

The government is also preparing phased energy-saving measures. Initially, the public is being asked to set air-conditioning in offices at 26–27°C, reduce unnecessary lighting, and increase work from home where possible. More stringent measures could follow as needed.

Thailand’s Current Oil Reserves Will Last 61 Days, Energy Ministry Confirms

Public Response

Energy Minister Atthapol said there is no need to panic-buy or stockpile fuel, while noting that sales had doubled in some areas due to public concern. He said supplies remain available but transport delays have forced some stations to increase deliveries from three per day to as many as four or five to keep up with demand.