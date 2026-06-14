Police Officer Kills Motorcyclist And Wounds Two Others In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — An off-duty border patrol policeman opened fire on a group of taxi motorcyclists in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district early Sunday morning, killing one man and wounding two others following a violent dispute over a fare, the Bangkok Post reported.

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The shooting rampage occurred at approximately 2:50 a.m. near the entrance of Soi Pracha Songkroh 38. Responding officers from the Huai Khwang Police Station arrived at the scene to find 37-year-old taxi motorcyclist Purit Mangthisan lying face down in a pool of blood. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his back and chest. Two other riders, 46-year-old Kiatisak Srirat and 48-year-old Charin Khunarak, were also injured in the barrage of gunfire. Both men suffered wounds to their thighs, with Khunarak also sustaining injuries to his hand, and were subsequently transported to separate hospitals for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the shooter, who was dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt and short jeans while carrying a black shoulder bag, had approached the group of motorcyclists who were relaxing. A heated quarrel quickly escalated, prompting the suspect to draw a pistol and fire multiple shots at the riders. Following the incident, the suspect surrendered to authorities at the Makkasan Police Station, handing over his 9mm SIG Sauer service weapon and magazine. He was identified as 33-year-old Police Lieutenant Colonel Namthap Pakwatana, an active-duty border patrol policeman.

Security camera footage from Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district has captured Border Patrol Police opening fire during a dispute over motorcycle taxi fares around 2:50am, killing one man and injuring two others at the entrance to Soi Pracha Songkhro 38. pic.twitter.com/y1T9pmTJUA — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 14, 2026

During his initial questioning, Pol L/C Namthap alleged that the confrontation stemmed from a dispute over an inflated fare for a trip to his residence in the Makkasan area. He claimed that the taxi motorcyclists had assaulted him first, prompting him to fire his weapon in self-defense. Investigators reviewing surveillance camera footage from the area confirmed that two of the motorcyclists had indeed initiated a physical assault on the suspect just moments before the shots were fired.

Further context provided by a relative of the suspect revealed that the dispute was triggered by the excessive fare charged for the journey. The relative also disclosed to investigators that Pol L/C Namthap has a documented mental health condition and is currently under treatment with prescribed medication.

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The investigation remains ongoing as authorities piece together the exact sequence of events. Law enforcement officials are currently reviewing all evidence, including the CCTV footage and the suspect’s medical history, to determine the appropriate legal and disciplinary actions.

-Thailand News (TN)