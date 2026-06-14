Nigerian Drug Syndicate Dismantled In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai police have dismantled a transnational drug trafficking ring, arresting two Nigerian men and a Thai woman and seizing a massive cache of heroin and cocaine valued at over 25 million baht. The coordinated operation, executed on June 13, 2026, exposed a sophisticated criminal syndicate that allegedly utilized online romance scams to manipulate vulnerable individuals into becoming drug couriers.

Alleged Nigerian Drug Kingpin Arrested In Bangkok Following Dangerous Vehicle Standoff

Led by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and the Crime Suppression Division (CSD), the investigation uncovered a disturbing pattern of exploitation. Suspects allegedly created fraudulent profiles on dating applications and social media platforms, posing as attractive foreign businessmen, engineers, or military personnel. After establishing romantic relationships with Thai women, the scammers transitioned the conversations to encrypted messaging apps to evade detection, eventually persuading their targets to transport illicit packages across borders in exchange for financial compensation.

The network’s operations were highlighted by the case of a 23-year-old Thai woman identified as Lalita. Investigators revealed that she became involved in mid-2025 after connecting with a Nigerian man using the alias “Mc General” on Facebook. Lured by the fabricated romance, she was coerced into traveling to a neighboring country to collect narcotics and smuggle them into Thailand. The syndicate reportedly paid her between 40,000 and 50,000 baht per trip, utilizing natural border crossings in Nong Khai province where couriers arrived by long-tail boat before being moved through a complex network of vehicles and safe houses to avoid law enforcement scrutiny.

The breakthrough in the case occurred when authorities tracked Lalita returning to Thailand with a suitcase containing narcotics and checking into a hotel in the Ramkhamhaeng area of Bangkok. Police closely monitored the subsequent deliveries to two Nigerian men, culminating in a series of coordinated arrests. Emeka, a 39-year-old Nigerian national, was apprehended near a toll plaza on Motorway 9 in Samut Prakan. Anayo, a 45-year-old Nigerian national, was arrested in Ramkhamhaeng Soi 24, while Lalita was taken into custody at her Ramkhamhaeng hotel.

Nigerian Drug Dealer, Two Thai Women Arrested in Bangkok

During questioning, the suspects provided varying accounts of their involvement. Lalita reportedly confessed to transporting heroin and cocaine from a neighboring country on three separate occasions. Anayo allegedly admitted to owning the seized cocaine, stating it was being prepared for local distribution. Conversely, Emeka denied all allegations against him. According to reports from Amarin, investigators are continuing their extensive probe to identify additional network members and map the wider distribution chain.

In light of the operation, the CIB has issued a stern public warning regarding the dangers of online romance scams. Authorities urged citizens to exercise extreme caution when forming digital relationships that develop unusually quickly, emphasizing that criminal organizations are increasingly weaponizing emotional manipulation to recruit unwitting couriers for transnational drug trafficking.

Six Nigerian Men Arrested In Nonthaburi For Alleged Ai-powered Romance Scams

As the investigation expands, authorities are focused on dismantling the broader network and preventing similar cross-border criminal operations.

-Thailand News (TN)