French-African Man Shot by Police in Bangkok Dies in Hospital Following Knife Clash

BANGKOK, Thailand — A 34-year-old French national of African origin has died in a Bangkok hospital after being shot by police during a violent confrontation in a residential neighborhood. The incident, which also left a police officer injured, underscores the severe risks faced by law enforcement when responding to armed and agitated individuals in densely populated areas.

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The events unfolded in Pattanakarn Soi 43, where local residents reported that the man, identified by authorities as Ba Adam, was behaving aggressively and chasing people with a knife. Officers from the Khlong Tan Police Station’s prevention and suppression unit were promptly dispatched to the scene to intervene and neutralize the threat to public safety.

Upon arrival, officers attempted to bring the suspect under control. According to police reports, responders initially deployed a Taser in an effort to subdue the man without lethal force. However, the device failed to incapacitate him. The situation rapidly escalated when the suspect allegedly lunged at an officer with the knife, prompting the police to open fire in self-defense. The man was struck by three bullets, sustaining two wounds to his leg and one to his torso.

Following the shooting, the suspect was immediately transported to the Police General Hospital for emergency medical treatment. At 9:00 a.m. on July 25, Police Colonel Phisit Meewiriyakul, superintendent of the Khlong Tan Police Station, confirmed that the man had succumbed to his injuries while receiving care at the facility.

Vidéo qu'un ami m'envoie de Bangkok: hier, un français a agressé un policier au couteau après avoir dégradé des magasins . Il a été neutralisé par balle. Aucun policier n'est en garde à vue ! pic.twitter.com/ZPvM35Wccx — Gilbert Collard (@GilbertCollard) July 25, 2026

During the chaotic struggle, Officer Charuj Yaemsuan, a member of the responding police team, sustained a knife wound to his right leg. He was promptly evacuated from the scene and taken to Vibhavadi Hospital for treatment. The police superintendent later confirmed that the injured officer’s condition was stable and that he was out of immediate danger.

The incident has drawn attention to the complex and dangerous dynamics law enforcement personnel must navigate in urban residential settings. The Royal Thai Police have initiated a standard internal review of the shooting to ensure all protocols regarding the use of lethal force were strictly followed and justified under the circumstances of the confrontation.

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Further updates regarding the official findings of the internal police review, the ongoing investigation into the suspect’s background and state of mind, and the recovery of the injured officer are expected as the Royal Thai Police and relevant judicial authorities provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)