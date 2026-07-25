Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Phra Mahathat Temple Earns UNESCO Status

BUSAN, South Korea / BANGKOK, Thailand — The Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan Temple in Nakhon Si Thammarat has been officially inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking a historic milestone as Thailand’s ninth World Heritage site and the very first to be located in the southern region of the country.

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The prestigious designation was formally approved during the 48th Session of the World Heritage Committee, convened at the Busan Exhibition and Convention Centre (BEXCO) in South Korea. The ancient temple was recognized under Criteria II and VI for its Outstanding Universal Value, reflecting a profound legacy of spiritual and religious diversity. UNESCO evaluators highlighted the site’s unique architectural and artistic elements, which demonstrate cultural influences that have connected communities across maritime Asia for more than 1,500 years.

Thailand’s Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Suchart Chomklin, who led the Thai delegation at the session, emphasized that this achievement aligns seamlessly with national policies aimed at preserving and elevating the country’s natural and cultural heritage to international acclaim. He expressed deep gratitude to the World Heritage Committee, the World Heritage Centre, advisory bodies, and fellow member states for their support. The successful inscription was the result of extensive collaboration between the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, led by Permanent Secretary Raweewan Bhuridej, and various relevant agencies that worked tirelessly to compile and present comprehensive technical data to the committee.

Phra Mahathat Woramahawihan Temple in Thailand’s Nakhon Si Thammarat has officially been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming Thailand's ninth World Heritage site and the first in southern Thailand. Read the full story via this link: https://t.co/jXJLOLBNTq pic.twitter.com/W5VkvSSRub — Thai PBS World (@ThaiPBSWorld) July 25, 2026

Looking ahead, the Thai government has reaffirmed its commitment to conserving this cultural treasure for all humanity. Minister Suchart assured the international community that Thailand will fully implement all recommendations provided by the committee to maintain the site’s universal value. To achieve this, he has directed Permanent Secretary Raweewan to coordinate closely with the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP), the Ministry of Culture, provincial authorities, and international partners. The primary objectives of this coordinated effort are to elevate site management to stringent UNESCO standards, strike a sustainable balance between tourism and active community participation, and ensure the temple continues to thrive as a vibrant, living heritage site.

The inscription is being celebrated as a monumental source of national pride. Minister Suchart extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Thai public, with special recognition for the residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat, framing the achievement as a shared responsibility to safeguard this irreplaceable landmark for future generations.

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This historic recognition not only highlights the rich cultural tapestry of southern Thailand but also reinforces the nation’s dedication to global heritage conservation.

-Thailand News (TN)