Thai FM Seeks US Tariff Exemption at ASEAN Summit Talks

MANILA, Philippines / BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has formally requested assistance from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to secure an exemption for Thailand from a newly proposed 12.5 percent tariff on imports, a measure currently slated to affect Thailand and 59 other nations. The diplomatic engagement took place on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in the Philippines.

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During informal discussions initiated by the US Secretary of State, the Thai foreign minister reaffirmed Thailand’s status as a major strategic ally of the United States. Sihasak advocated for a more flexible approach from Washington, arguing that Thailand’s unique economic and diplomatic background warrants differentiated treatment compared to other nations facing the blanket tariff. In response, Secretary Rubio clarified that while the State Department is not directly responsible for tariff determinations, he committed to relaying Thailand’s concerns to the appropriate US authorities. The foreign minister also took the opportunity to brief Rubio on Thailand’s official stance regarding Cambodia, though he did not solicit US intervention on that specific matter.

Meanwhile, the Thai private sector has adopted a measured response to the impending trade measures. Poj Aramwattananont, chairman of the Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade, indicated that the 12.5 percent tariff is manageable and will not severely undermine the competitiveness of Thai exports in the American market, particularly since rival nations are subject to similar levies. He noted that the marginal 2.5 percent increase over the baseline 10 percent tariff applied to several other countries is relatively insignificant in the broader context of global trade dynamics.

The United States has imposed new tariffs on imports from 60 trading partners over concerns about forced labour in global supply chains. Thailand has been placed in the 12.5% tariff tier, with the US saying it does not yet have legal measures that meet its requirements on… pic.twitter.com/SSwHY7VC0L — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 24, 2026

However, the business leader highlighted specific areas requiring immediate governmental attention, namely US concerns over forced labor and industrial excess capacity. Poj urged the Thai government to earnestly address labor rights issues to align with international standards and mitigate trade friction. Furthermore, to protect specific groups of Thai products from the impacts of excess capacity regulations, he recommended that authorities accelerate the finalization of a bilateral Agreement on Reciprocal Trade with the United States.

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Emphasizing the need for a unified front, the chairman stressed that close collaboration between the government and the private sector is essential to effectively prepare for upcoming trade negotiations. As diplomatic and commercial channels remain active, Thai officials and business leaders are focusing on strategic engagement to safeguard the nation’s export interests amid shifting global trade policies.

-Thailand News (TN)