Tragedy in Pattaya: Two Teen Girls Drown in Pool During Breath-Holding Game

PATTAYA, Thailand — Two 14-year-old girls tragically lost their lives after drowning in a residential swimming pool in Pattaya on the evening of June 13, 2026. The fatal incident occurred at a housing estate in Soi Boon Samphan, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, where the teenagers were reportedly engaging in a dangerous underwater breath-holding game.

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Emergency responders and police were dispatched to the communal pool following urgent reports that two minors had been found unconscious beneath the water. Upon the arrival of rescue teams, local villagers had already pulled the girls from the pool and were desperately attempting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Both teenagers were unresponsive, lacked a pulse, and were bleeding from their noses. Despite exhaustive resuscitation efforts lasting more than 30 minutes, emergency personnel were unable to revive the girls, and both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators from the Nong Prue Police Station, led by Deputy Investigating Officer Police Lieutenant Burapa Jaiharn, conducted a thorough examination of the scene. At the poolside, authorities recovered two mobile phones and a glass of water. Crucially, one of the mobile phones was still actively recording, capturing footage of the girls playing in the water and competing in underwater breath-holding dives just moments before the tragedy unfolded.

Closed-circuit television footage reviewed by detectives provided a clear timeline of the fatal events. The video showed the girls swimming and repeatedly diving in the middle of the pool, which ranges in depth from 70 centimeters to 3 meters, at approximately 5:36 p.m. The footage later depicted one of the girls appearing to get into severe difficulty underwater while the other attempted to assist her, before both disappeared beneath the surface. It was not until 5:46 p.m. that a resident approached the area and raised the alarm.

💔 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗯𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱𝘆: 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝟭𝟰-𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗕𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝗗𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗶𝗻 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗮 𝗦𝘄𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗿𝗼𝗻𝗴 A tragic afternoon turned fatal in Pattaya when two 14-year-old best friends, affectionately… pic.twitter.com/bj1CSDdKaK — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) June 13, 2026

A witness, identified only as Leo, stated he had arrived at the pool intending to swim when he noticed two motionless figures at the bottom. Initially assuming they were simply diving, his concern grew when they failed to resurface, prompting him and other villagers to rush into the water to extract the teenagers.

The aftermath of the accident left the victims’ families in a state of profound shock and devastation. Speaking to reporters at the scene, the mother of one of the victims revealed that she had dropped her daughter off at the housing estate to visit a friend at around 4:00 p.m., explicitly warning her not to enter the pool due to safety concerns. When she later became unable to reach her daughter by phone, she called the number again, only for a rescuer to answer and deliver the heartbreaking news of the drowning. The devastating revelation caused the mother to collapse at the scene, requiring immediate medical assistance, while other relatives also fainted from the overwhelming grief.

The bodies of the two teenagers have been formally released to their grieving families for funeral arrangements. Local media outlet Kaoded reported that authorities are continuing to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident to ensure all facts are established.

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As the community of Pattaya mourns this sudden and preventable tragedy, local authorities are using the incident to reiterate the critical importance of water safety and the dangers associated with swimming pools.

-Thailand News (TN)