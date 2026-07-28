Thailand Marks 74th Birthday Anniversary Of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand is formally observing the 74th birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua (Rama X), with the nation, government institutions, and citizens extending heartfelt tributes and loyal best wishes to the monarch on this auspicious occasion.

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Born in Bangkok on July 28, 1952, His Majesty is the only son and the second of four children of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother. The milestone birthday is being commemorated with formal declarations of respect and national unity, reflecting the deep reverence held for the monarchy within the Kingdom.

On behalf of the nation, official messages have been issued offering sincere felicitations and prayers for the sovereign. The collective sentiment expressed across the country is a profound hope that His Majesty will be blessed with excellent health, lasting happiness, and enduring strength in the years to come.

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เนื่องในโอกาสวันเฉลิมพระชนมพรรษา 74 พรรษา พระบาทสมเด็จพระวชิรเกล้าเจ้าอยู่หัว วันที่ 28 กรกฎาคม 2569 ขอพระองค์ทรงพระเจริญ On the occasion of His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn of Thailand’s 74th birthday on 28 July 2026 – Long Live The King.#KingVajiralongkorn #ThaiRoyalFamily… pic.twitter.com/mZKJRUUItU — Royal World Thailand 🇹🇭 (@rwthofficial) July 28, 2026

The anniversary also serves as a moment for the nation to reflect on the continuity and stability of the monarchy. Public and official statements emphasize the aspiration that His Majesty’s reign will continue to be a guiding force, bringing lasting peace, prosperity, and success to the Kingdom of Thailand and all its people.

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As part of the traditional commemorations, the resonant and unifying phrase, “Long Live His Majesty the King,” is being echoed in official ceremonies and public gatherings nationwide, underscoring the enduring loyalty of the Thai people to their sovereign.

-Thailand News (TN)