May 4, 2022

Thailand celebrates Coronation Day of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn

14 mins ago
Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X)

Coronation of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X).Photo: Tris_T7.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Since 2020, the King’s Coronation has been an annual public holiday in Thailand, celebrated on May 4th. Let’s find out more about this momentous day in Thai history.

The coronation of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua took place on the morning of May 4th of 2019.

A royal procession and inauguration of the King’s official name and signature was held on May 5th.

On Monday, May 6th of 2019, the final day of His Majesty the King’s three-day coronation was declared a special national holiday. On the final day, the King received foreign diplomats and greeted his people.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

