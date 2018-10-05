Hundreds of Foreigners Arrested in Record Raids





BANGKOK — Police on Friday said hundreds of foreigners were arrested in another round of national raids targeting schools, hotels and restaurants.

A record 369 foreign nationals were arrested Thursday night from 337 locations, including in the capital’s Huai Khwang district, in an operation the immigration chief said was a joint effort between various law enforcement sectors. Maj. Gen. Surachet Hakpan began leading the operation when he was deputy commander of the tourist police.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article