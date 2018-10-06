Wat Sai temple in Rama III Rd, Bangkok
Bangkok

Korean man arrested on fraud charges amid temple bell-ringing probe

By TN / October 6, 2018

Immigration police have arrested a South Korean man in Bangkok who is suspected of being involved in seven fraud cases.

Lee Seungkun, 42, was arrested after immigration officers checked foreign residents at the Star View Condominium at Wat Sai in Bangkok’s Rama III area following a controversy over the 4am bell ringing at a nearby temple.

Full story: The Nation

