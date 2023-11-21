}@media not all{html{font-family:sans-serif;-webkit-text-size-adjust:100%;-ms-text-size-adjust:100%}body{margin:0}a{background-color:transparent}img{border:0}svg:not(:root){overflow:hidden}input{margin:0;font:inherit;color:inherit}input::-moz-focus-inner{padding:0;border:0}input{line-height:normal}*{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box;box-sizing:border-box}html{font-size:10px}body{font-family:"Helvetica Neue",Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif;font-size:14px;line-height:1.42857143;color:#333;background-color:#fff}input{font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;line-height:inherit}a{color:#337ab7;text-decoration:none}img{vertical-align:middle}p{margin:0 0 10px}@-ms-viewport{width:device-width}}@media not all{html{font-family:'Lato',-apple-system,BlinkMacSystemFont,'Segoe Bangkok Pink Line Monorail Begins Service with Free Rides

TN November 21, 2023 0
The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station. Photo: Tarmashiba. CC BY-SA 4.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Pink Line Monorail has begun its operations, connecting Khae Rai to Min Buri across a 34.5-kilometer stretch with 30 stations.

Bangkok-Nonthaburi Pink Line to begin trial runs in November

In an opening day announcement, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited (NBM) stated that commuters could enjoy free rides for approximately one month, starting from 3:00 p.m. today (Nov 21).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,
Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee
National News Bureau of Thailand

