Bangkok Pink Line Monorail Begins Service with Free Rides

The Pink Line monorail testing the train between Bang Chan Station and Setthabut Bamphen Station. Photo: Tarmashiba. CC BY-SA 4.0.

BANGKOK (NNT) – The Pink Line Monorail has begun its operations, connecting Khae Rai to Min Buri across a 34.5-kilometer stretch with 30 stations.

Bangkok-Nonthaburi Pink Line to begin trial runs in November

In an opening day announcement, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited (NBM) stated that commuters could enjoy free rides for approximately one month, starting from 3:00 p.m. today (Nov 21).

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Werawan Boonmee

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts