Bangkok Pink Line Monorail Begins Service with Free Rides
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Pink Line Monorail has begun its operations, connecting Khae Rai to Min Buri across a 34.5-kilometer stretch with 30 stations.
In an opening day announcement, the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) and the Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited (NBM) stated that commuters could enjoy free rides for approximately one month, starting from 3:00 p.m. today (Nov 21).
