Mentally Ill Man Assaulted by Teenagers in Banglamung

November 20, 2023
Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung (Chonburi)

Hi-rise buildings in Soi Saranchon, Muang Pattaya, Banglamung. Photo: 7777777kz.

A mentally ill man was beaten by two teenagers in front of the Mahachon Market in Banglamung district, Chonburi. The incident occurred at around 02:10 AM today, November 20th.

Dutchman beaten for no apparent reason in Pathum Thani

The victim, identified by Pattaya police as Mr. Jitphong M, 38, whose surname was withheld due to his medical condition, was found with a fractured head and bleeding from various parts of his body. He appeared to be a mental patient, according to rescue workers. Mr. Jitphong was transported to Banglamung Hospital for medical treatment.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News

favicon tn b

TN

The Pattaya News

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts

Tags:

Leave a Reply

