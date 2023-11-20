Mentally Ill Man Assaulted by Teenagers in Banglamung
A mentally ill man was beaten by two teenagers in front of the Mahachon Market in Banglamung district, Chonburi. The incident occurred at around 02:10 AM today, November 20th.
The victim, identified by Pattaya police as Mr. Jitphong M, 38, whose surname was withheld due to his medical condition, was found with a fractured head and bleeding from various parts of his body. He appeared to be a mental patient, according to rescue workers. Mr. Jitphong was transported to Banglamung Hospital for medical treatment.
By Tanakorn Panyadee
