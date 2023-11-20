Young Man Rescued After Jumping from the Sarasin Bridge in Phuket
A young man has been rescued from the sea after he jumped from the Sarasin Bridge in Thalang.
The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command told the Phuket Express that on Saturday (November 18th) they were notified that a man who was still alive was floating in the sea near the Sarasin Bridge in the Mai Khao sub-district.
