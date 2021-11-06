Phuket: Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues
PHUKET: The search for the young man who threw himself from the Sarasin Bridge last Tuesday (Nov 2) entered its fourth day today (Nov 6) with rescue workers thus far unsuccessful in their attempts.
Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri who worked at Phuket International Airport had parked his white Vitrak Ford pickup halfway across the bridge leading off Phuket late last Tuesday evening before leaping over the edge into the fast-moving water below.
