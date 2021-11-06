November 6, 2021

Phuket: Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues

4 hours ago TN
The Sarasin bridge connects Phuket island to Phang Nga province on the mainland

The Sarasin bridge connects Phuket island to Phang Nga province on the mainland. Photo: egor_demin. CC BY 3.0.




PHUKET: The search for the young man who threw himself from the Sarasin Bridge last Tuesday (Nov 2) entered its fourth day today (Nov 6) with rescue workers thus far unsuccessful in their attempts.

Buncha Suksunit, 25, a resident of Baan Pru Sompan in Moo 8, Tambon Thepkrasattri who worked at Phuket International Airport had parked his white Vitrak Ford pickup halfway across the bridge leading off Phuket late last Tuesday evening before leaping over the edge into the fast-moving water below.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Luxury yacht in the harbor

Thailand International Boat Show confirms dates in 2022

2 days ago TN
Guesthouse hotel in Karon, Phuket.

Phuket hits top in Airbnb holiday stay searches

2 days ago TN
Aerial view while Landing at Phuket Airport

First ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive at Phuket airport

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Isuzu Fire Engine in Na Wa

Fire destroys garden shop in Chonburi

4 hours ago TN
The Sarasin bridge connects Phuket island to Phang Nga province on the mainland

Phuket: Search for Sarasin Bridge jumper continues

4 hours ago TN
PM Prayut at COVID-19 vaccine presentation

Prayut wants early procurement of Merck’s Molnupiravir and Pfizer’s Paxlovid

4 hours ago TN
Thai Parliament, House of Representatives

Royal insult law repeal draws over 100,000 supporters

5 hours ago TN
Reclining Buddha statue in Wat Pho, Bangkok

TAT presents SHA+ logos to Wat Pho and Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

5 hours ago TN