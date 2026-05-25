Former Formula 1 Driver Mika Salo Injured In Apparent Random Stabbing In Bangkok

BANGKOK, Thailand — Former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo has been treated for a leg injury following an apparent random stabbing incident in Bangkok, according to statements from the Finnish racer and local medical sources.

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The incident occurred on Tuesday evening while Salo was crossing a pedestrian walkway in the Thai capital. According to his account, a moped rider passed closely by him, at which point he felt a brief impact but did not immediately recognize the severity of the situation. It was only after a bystander alerted him that he was bleeding from his leg that Salo examined the wound and discovered significant blood loss.

Medical personnel at the hospital where Salo received treatment described the injury as a deep, clean laceration on his calf consistent with a sharp instrument. While authorities have not definitively confirmed the weapon used, doctors indicated that the nature of the wound suggested a blade may have been involved.

Hospital staff reportedly informed Salo that several other patients had been treated for similar injuries during the same timeframe, suggesting the possibility that a single individual may have been responsible for multiple attacks in the area that evening. Thai police have indicated that an investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Salo, who competed in Formula 1 between 1994 and 2002 and drove for teams including Lotus, Tyrrell, Arrows, and Ferrari, was visiting Thailand for leisure purposes at the time of the incident. He has since been discharged from medical care and is recovering from the injury.

Bangkok maintains active policing presence in tourist areas and commercial districts to ensure public safety. Local authorities have emphasized that violent crimes against visitors remain relatively uncommon, though incidents of this nature prompt immediate investigative attention to identify those responsible and prevent further occurrences.

Under Thai criminal law, assault with a weapon constitutes a serious offense that can result in significant penalties upon conviction. Prosecutors will evaluate all available evidence, including witness statements, forensic documentation, surveillance footage, and medical reports, to determine appropriate charges and procedural next steps.

For visitors to Thailand, tourism authorities recommend maintaining awareness of personal security in public spaces, particularly during evening hours. Travelers are encouraged to report suspicious behavior or incidents to police immediately to enable timely intervention and to seek medical attention promptly if injured.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating violent crimes thoroughly and impartially, with particular attention to cases involving foreign nationals. Coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and consular services aims to ensure that victims receive appropriate support while judicial processes advance.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity near the location of the incident or who possesses relevant information, including video footage, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)