Nigerian National Arrested In Nonthaburi Over Alleged Romance Scam

NONTHABURI, Thailand — Police in Nonthaburi province have arrested a 24-year-old Nigerian man suspected of involvement in a romance scam network, following the discovery of multiple mobile phones and ATM cards during a routine patrol targeting illegal activities by foreign nationals.

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Sinedu Heophilus Acege was apprehended on Nonthaburi 1 Road after officers observed suspicious activity during an ATM transaction. A subsequent search of his condominium residence revealed an additional 35 mobile phones, prompting investigators to expand their inquiry into his activities and potential connections to broader fraud operations.

According to police reports, Acege claimed that the electronic devices and financial instruments belonged to his Thai girlfriend, identified as Apaporn, whom he described as operating a legitimate mobile phone business in Bangkok. However, further investigation revealed that Apaporn is currently wanted in connection with 23 online fraud and romance scam cases across multiple provinces, including Nonthaburi and Phuket.

While Acege has denied personal involvement in these alleged scams, investigators have indicated that preliminary evidence suggests possible participation in fraudulent activities. Authorities emphasized that additional evidence is required before formal charges related to fraud or conspiracy can be filed.

At present, Acege faces charges under Section 269 of Thailand’s Criminal Code for possessing or using another person’s electronic payment card without authorization. This offense carries a maximum penalty of three years imprisonment and a fine of up to 60,000 baht upon conviction.

Romance scams, which typically involve perpetrators establishing fake romantic relationships online to manipulate victims into sending money or sharing financial information, have become an increasing concern for law enforcement agencies across Thailand and the broader Southeast Asian region. These operations often involve transnational networks that exploit digital platforms and cross-border payment systems.

Police in Nonthaburi province have arrested a 24-year-old Nigerian man suspected of involvement in a romance scam network after finding him acting suspiciously at an ATM near Phra Nang Klao Hospital. Officers said they seized 42 mobile phones, seven ATM cards and 11,000 baht in… pic.twitter.com/QdiSq6N4hq — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 21, 2026

The Royal Thai Police have intensified efforts to combat online fraud through coordinated operations involving immigration authorities, cybercrime units, and international partners. Checkpoints and surveillance in areas with significant expatriate populations form part of broader strategies to identify and disrupt criminal networks operating within Thailand.

Nonthaburi province, located adjacent to Bangkok, has seen growing attention from law enforcement due to its residential condominiums and accessibility to the capital, factors that can attract both legitimate residents and individuals seeking to operate with reduced visibility.

Police have indicated that efforts to locate Apaporn remain ongoing, and investigators continue to verify the claims made by Acege regarding the ownership and intended use of the seized electronic devices. Digital forensic analysis of the mobile phones and financial records may provide further evidence relevant to the case.

Under Thai law, individuals convicted of fraud-related offenses may face significant penalties, including imprisonment, fines, deportation, and potential bans on future entry to the kingdom. All persons mentioned in connection with criminal activity are presumed innocent until proven guilty through formal judicial proceedings.

For residents and visitors, authorities have reiterated the importance of exercising caution when engaging in online relationships with individuals requesting money, financial information, or assistance with financial transactions. Reporting suspicious activity to police or consumer protection agencies can help prevent fraud and protect vulnerable individuals.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone with relevant information about the suspected network or related fraudulent activities to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, additional arrests, or policy developments related to online fraud enforcement are expected as Nonthaburi Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)