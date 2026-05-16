Nigerian Man Arrested In Nonthaburi For Overstaying His Visa By Nearly Two Years

NONTHABURI, Thailand — Thai immigration police have arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian man for allegedly overstaying his visa in Thailand for approximately 708 days while residing with his Thai girlfriend in Nonthaburi province, according to official statements from the Immigration Bureau.

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The suspect was detained on May 14, 2026, at a condominium on Bangkok-Nonthaburi Road following a tip-off received through the Immigration Bureau’s public hotline. Investigators from Nonthaburi Immigration Police conducted a search of the building and located the man living on the 17th floor, where he was taken into custody without incident.

According to police records, the individual entered Thailand on April 13, 2023, on a tourist visa during the Songkran holiday festival. Authorities stated that he repeatedly applied for and received extensions to his permitted stay before his final visa extension expired on June 6, 2024. Following that date, investigators said, the suspect remained in Thailand illegally for 708 days until his arrest.

“During questioning, the suspect admitted to staying in the country after his permission to remain had expired,” said a spokesperson for Nonthaburi Immigration Police. “He has been charged with remaining in Thailand beyond the expiry of his permitted stay under the Immigration Act.”

The suspect reportedly told officers that he had originally traveled to Thailand to participate in Songkran celebrations in Bangkok. He later entered into a relationship with a Thai woman and decided to remain in the country long-term. Police said the man attempted to obtain a student visa through an educational institution in Nakhon Ratchasima province, but the application was rejected. He subsequently continued extending his tourist visa before eventually overstaying after his final extension lapsed.

Investigators also noted that the suspect stated he was unemployed during his time in Thailand and was financially supported by his girlfriend. “We are reviewing all aspects of this case, including any potential involvement of third parties in facilitating the individual’s illegal stay,” the immigration spokesperson added.

The man has been formally charged with violating Section 54 of Thailand’s Immigration Act, which addresses remaining in the kingdom beyond the period of permitted stay. Conviction can carry penalties including imprisonment, fines, and deportation. Following his arrest, he was transferred to Muang Nonthaburi Police Station for further legal processing and detention pending judicial proceedings.

The case forms part of ongoing immigration enforcement operations targeting visa overstays and unauthorized residency in Thailand. Authorities have increasingly encouraged members of the public to report suspected immigration violations through official channels, including the Immigration Bureau hotline, as part of broader efforts to maintain border security and regulatory compliance.

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“Thailand welcomes visitors from around the world who respect our laws and procedures,” said a representative from the Immigration Bureau. “We ask all foreign nationals to ensure that their documentation remains valid and to seek proper authorization for any changes to their status while in the country.”

Under Thai immigration regulations, tourists entering on standard visitor visas may apply for extensions through designated immigration offices, provided they meet specific criteria and submit required documentation. Overstaying a visa, even unintentionally, can result in fines, detention, deportation, and potential bans on future entry to Thailand.

For expatriate communities in Thailand, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining valid immigration status and seeking official guidance when questions arise about visa requirements or extension procedures. Consular officials from various countries maintain resources to assist their citizens with immigration matters, though individuals remain ultimately responsible for complying with Thai law.

“We understand that navigating immigration systems can be complex,” said a Bangkok-based legal advisor who requested anonymity. “The key is to proactively seek accurate information from official sources and to address any status concerns before they become violations.”

Local authorities in Nonthaburi have emphasized that enforcement actions are conducted in accordance with due process and respect for individual rights. “All detainees are afforded appropriate legal protections and access to consular services where applicable,” the Nonthaburi Immigration spokesperson stated.

The suspect remains in police custody while legal proceedings continue. Officials have not released further details regarding potential deportation timelines or additional penalties, noting that such matters are subject to judicial review and administrative protocols.

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As the case advances, authorities have appealed to the public to rely on verified information from official channels rather than speculation. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, immigration policy developments, or related enforcement actions are expected as the Immigration Bureau and relevant agencies provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)