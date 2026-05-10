Phuket AI Cameras Catch Nigerian, Ivorian Overstayers

PHUKET — Tourist police in Phuket have arrested two foreign men who overstayed their visas by a combined total of more than four years, after an AI facial recognition system linked to a central immigration database flagged them in real time as they moved through public areas.

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The two men — O. K., a citizen of Côte d’Ivoire, and C. E., a Nigerian national — were detained after the AI camera system identified them as immigration offenders. According to authorities, Ekechukwu had overstayed his visa by 877 days, while Kon had remained illegally in the country for 739 days. Together, the two men had been living in Thailand without permission for more than four years — overstaying their visas by such long periods that they must have believed they would never be caught.

The arrests were part of an intensified crackdown on visa overstayers and foreign nationals violating Thai law in major tourist destinations. Phuket, one of Thailand’s busiest tourism hubs, has seen increased use of technology by authorities to monitor and track suspects, particularly in crowded areas where traditional policing methods are less effective.

According to officials, the AI camera system is directly connected to a central government database, allowing officers to identify wanted individuals and immigration violators instantly through facial recognition scans in public areas. The system does not require officers to stop and check documents; it simply scans faces in crowds, matches them against a database, and alerts police when a match is found.

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Police confirmed that both men were charged with illegal stay in Thailand. After processing, they will be handed over to the relevant police authorities before deportation proceedings are carried out. Both are expected to be banned from re-entering Thailand for a significant period, though the exact length of the ban has not been announced.

The operation forms part of a wider crackdown on visa overstayers and foreign nationals violating Thai law in major tourist destinations. Authorities believe the use of AI systems will improve the efficiency of law enforcement operations and strengthen security in tourist areas, while also deterring future overstayers who might otherwise think they can hide in plain sight. The system is also intended to support immigration control efforts as Thailand continues to receive large numbers of international visitors.

The arrests highlight Thailand’s growing reliance on surveillance technology in policing and immigration enforcement. Rights groups and privacy advocates in several countries have previously raised concerns over facial recognition technology, citing risks of false positives, data breaches and mission creep. However, Thai authorities maintain the systems are necessary for public safety and crime prevention, arguing that the benefits of catching overstayers and wanted criminals outweigh the privacy costs.

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Thai authorities have confirmed that both men will remain in custody while legal and deportation procedures continue. For Ekechukwu and Kon — who may have thought they had found a safe haven in Phuket’s expatriate community — the AI camera system proved that no hiding place is secure. The cameras are always watching, the database is always searching, and when a match is found, the arrest is immediate. Overstayers, be warned: the technology is here, and it is not going away. The days of disappearing into the crowd are over.

-Thailand News (TN)