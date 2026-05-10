Two Nabbed for Smuggled Fuel in Tak

TAK — Authorities have confiscated 16,000 litres of smuggled diesel worth nearly 700,000 baht and arrested two men in Tha Song Yang district, following a high-speed chase along the Myanmar border that exposed an ongoing fuel smuggling operation.

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The seizure was made by a joint task force conducting routine patrols along the Myanmar border on the Mae Sot–Mae Sariang highway in tambon Mae Song, an area known for both legal trade and illicit cross-border activity. The patrols are part of a broader effort to suppress illegal activities, including fuel smuggling, which has flourished in the remote border region due to significant price differentials between Thailand and neighbouring countries.

During the patrol, forces spotted two six-wheel trucks covered with tarpaulins — a common tactic used by smugglers to conceal their cargo from aerial and ground surveillance. When the drivers noticed the approaching patrol, they attempted to flee, triggering a chase along the highway. Authorities were able to stop both vehicles and conduct a search.

Inside the trucks, officers found 80 drums of diesel fuel, each with a capacity of 200 litres, totalling 16,000 litres of smuggled diesel worth more than 652,800 baht. The fuel was not accompanied by any legitimate customs documentation, confirming that it had been brought across the border without payment of duties or taxes.

The two men, whose names have not been released, were taken into custody and now face charges related to the smuggling of controlled goods. The diesel was seized as evidence, and the trucks were impounded pending further investigation.

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Fuel smuggling has long been a problem along Thailand’s borders, particularly in remote areas where informal crossings and limited surveillance make detection difficult. Smugglers purchase fuel at subsidised prices in neighbouring countries and transport it into Thailand, where they sell it at prices below the legal market rate, undercutting legitimate businesses and depriving the government of tax revenue.

The arrest follows a pattern of increased enforcement in northern border provinces, where authorities have stepped up patrols in response to rising fuel prices and the growing profitability of smuggling. While the two men now in custody may be at the bottom of the supply chain, investigators are likely to examine whether they are part of a larger network operating across the border.

For the joint task force, the seizure is a success — 16,000 litres of diesel that will not reach the illegal market. For the two men arrested, the short-term profits of smuggling now come with long-term legal consequences. The chase is over, but the investigation into who is behind the operation is just beginning.

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The border remains porous, and as long as the price difference persists, the smugglers will keep trying. The only question is how many more trucks, how many more drums and how many more arrests it will take to stop them.

-Thailand News (TN)