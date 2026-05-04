Truck Carrying Lithium Batteries Catches Fire in Chachoengsao

CHACHOENGSAO — Bangkok-bound on-ground and elevated highways remained partially closed for inspection on Monday morning after a truck carrying lithium batteries caught fire and damaged a section of elevated road structure, triggering an explosion and a blaze that took multiple fire engines to control.

Porsche Panamera goes up in flames during battery charge

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the 40th kilometre marker on the inbound side of Debaratna Road in tambon Bang Wua, Bang Pakong district. A six-wheeled truck registered in Nakhon Pathom province was carrying a cargo of lithium batteries when an explosion erupted, sending flames shooting into the air and scorching a section of the elevated Burapha Withi expressway directly above.

Concrete reportedly peeled from the structure due to the intense heat, raising concerns about the structural integrity of the elevated roadway. Engineers are now inspecting the damage to determine whether repairs are needed before the expressway can safely reopen to traffic.

The truck driver, identified as Noparat, fled from the vehicle unscathed. He told authorities he was only hired to drive the truck from Plaeng Yao district in Chachoengsao to Samut Sakhon province and was not aware of his cargo, according to media reports. His claim, if true, highlights a troubling gap in safety protocols: drivers transporting hazardous materials are often unaware of what they are carrying, leaving them unprepared for emergencies.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the scene to control the flames, which spread rapidly as lithium batteries ignited. Lithium fires are notoriously difficult to extinguish, requiring specialized techniques and large volumes of water. Firefighters continued to shower the fuming pile of burnt batteries well after the main blaze was under control, with smoke still rising from the wreckage on Monday morning.

Local police closed the express lanes of Debaratna Road and the left lane on the Bangkok-bound direction of the elevated Burapha Withi expressway for examination. The partial road closure caused heavy traffic congestion from Sunday night through to Monday morning, with commuters facing long delays as they navigated the reduced lanes.

Burnt lithium batteries were seen scattered on Debaratna Road, a stark visual reminder of the danger that had passed. The truck itself was destroyed, its chassis blackened and twisted by the heat. The elevated highway above bore scorch marks and chipped concrete, a testament to the intensity of the fire.

The incident has raised urgent questions about the transportation of lithium batteries, which are classified as dangerous goods due to their tendency to overheat and catch fire if damaged or improperly stored. As Thailand’s electric vehicle industry grows and battery use expands, the frequency of such incidents may increase unless stricter regulations are enforced.

Electric Vehicle Bursts into Flames at Bangkok Repair Shop

For now, the highway remains partially closed, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing, and authorities have not yet determined whether the driver or the trucking company will face charges. The concrete of the elevated highway may be repaired, but the broader question — how to safely transport the batteries that power the future — will take longer to answer.

-Thailand News (TN)