American Fugitive Wanted for Drug Trafficking Arrested in Pattaya

PATTAYA — A 34-year-old American national wanted for transnational drug trafficking has been arrested in a Pattaya condominium following a cross-continental operation involving Thai authorities and the US Drug Enforcement Administration, in a case that highlights the reach of international law enforcement cooperation.

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The suspect, identified only as Stanislav, was detained on the evening of May 1, 2026, at a condominium in Soi Buakhao, Central Pattaya. He now faces extradition to the United States to stand trial on charges related to his alleged role in a drug trafficking network that prosecutors say funneled large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine from Thailand to America.

The operation was carried out under the direction of senior immigration and narcotics suppression officials, including Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyalak, Police Lieutenant General Achayon Kraithong, and Police Major General Songprod Sirisukha. Acting on intelligence provided by the DEA, officers from Chonburi Immigration and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau tracked the suspect to his residence after sustained surveillance that spanned weeks.

Police Colonel Naphatsaphong Kosit Suriyamanee ordered a joint task force led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Kawinwat Arayasuriwong and other officers to carry out the arrest. Stanislav was found living in the condo with his Thai girlfriend, who was present at the time of the raid. Inside the room, officers discovered syringes and a suspicious substance, which subsequent checks confirmed was a hormone stimulant rather than an illegal drug. The finding, while not drug-related, suggested a lifestyle consistent with the suspect’s alleged involvement in the drug trade.

Authorities confirmed that Stanislav is subject to a US arrest warrant for drug trafficking offences. Investigators allege he played a key role in a transnational network, coordinating with Nigerian nationals based in Bangkok to procure large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine. These drugs were reportedly trafficked from Thailand to the United States in November 2025, a shipment that US authorities subsequently intercepted.

A transcontinental manhunt came to a close in central Pattaya after the DEA identified a key figure in an international drug trafficking network who had fled and gone into hiding. He was ultimately arrested by Chonburi Immigration Police and the Narcotics Suppression Bureau at a… pic.twitter.com/LkooohYzlX — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) May 2, 2026

The wider network had already been dismantled by US authorities, who then traced connections back to Stanislav, identifying him as a key coordinator. This led to international coordination between the DEA and Thai law enforcement, and the eventual identification of his hiding place in a Pattaya condominium. During initial questioning, the suspect reportedly provided little useful information to investigators, refusing to cooperate or explain his role in the network.

Following his arrest, Thai authorities revoked his permission to stay in the country and placed him on a blacklist, ensuring he cannot return to Thailand even if he were to somehow avoid extradition. He is currently in custody at Pattaya Immigration and will be deported to the United States to face legal proceedings. The timing of his extradition has not been announced.

The case highlights ongoing international cooperation in tackling drug trafficking networks that operate across borders, with Thailand increasingly serving as a transit point for narcotics destined for Western markets. Officials have not disclosed further operational details but confirmed that investigations into related individuals and networks remain ongoing.

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For Stanislav, who thought he could disappear into Pattaya’s expatriate community and live quietly with his Thai girlfriend, the raid was the end of the road. The DEA does not forget, and Thai authorities do not look the other way. Now he sits in a cell, waiting for the flight that will take him back to the United States, where a trial — and almost certainly a long prison sentence — awaits. His days in paradise are over.

-Thailand News (TN)