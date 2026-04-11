Nordic Mafia Boss Arrested in Phuket on Interpol Red Notice

PHUKET — A suspected leader of a Nordic crime syndicate wanted under an Interpol red notice has been arrested at a luxury condominium in Phuket, marking a significant blow to transnational organized crime operating in Thailand.

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Investigators from the Immigration Bureau’s Division 6 and local police apprehended the high-profile Swedish fugitive, identified by authorities as Mr. Boran, at a condominium room in Phuket on Thursday, the arresting team announced on Friday. The suspect was wanted under an Interpol red notice issued on March 9 in connection with serious crimes in Sweden, including the illegal possession of a firearm that was allegedly used in a murder in Årsta on September 17, 2020. Swedish authorities also believe he may be linked to other cases involving murder, firearms offenses and drug trafficking.

According to Swedish investigators, Mr. Boran was a leader of a transnational criminal network involved in narcotics trafficking and violent crime in Sweden. Phuket immigration officers said they tracked down the suspect after receiving intelligence that a dangerous Swedish national with links to organized crime had entered this southern tourist province. Surveillance operations led officers to a luxury condominium where the suspect had been staying.

A suspected Nordic crime syndicate leader wanted under an Interpol red notice has been arrested at a luxury condominium in Phuket. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/5vgNolJ8i5 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 10, 2026

At approximately noon on Thursday, the arresting team coordinated with condominium management to search the flat and found Mr. Boran inside. The officers then identified themselves and took him into custody without reported incident. Biometric records showed the suspect entered Thailand on January 4 via the Khuan Don checkpoint in Satun province on a tourist visa valid until March 4. He later obtained an extension in Phuket until April 3, which has since expired. He has been charged with overstaying his visa by six days.

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After legal proceedings in Thailand are completed, the fugitive will be deported to Sweden in accordance with immigration procedures, the arresting team confirmed. The arrest underscores Thailand’s ongoing cooperation with international law enforcement partners to identify and detain foreign criminals using the kingdom as a refuge, with Phuket remaining a key focus due to its popularity among international visitors and its attractiveness as a potential hiding spot for fugitives seeking to blend in among the tourist population.

-Thailand News (TN)