Twenty Road Fatalities on First ‘Dangerous Day’ of Songkran Holidays

BANGKOK — Twenty people died and 132 were injured in 135 road accidents across Thailand on Friday, the first of the “seven dangerous days” of the Songkran holiday travel period, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Saturday.

Drunk foreign driver injures 8 in Pattaya for Songkran

While any loss of life remains deeply troubling, the figures were down significantly from the corresponding day a year ago, when officials recorded 214 accidents resulting in 32 deaths and 200 injuries. It had been speculated earlier that soaring fuel prices might deter many people from driving over Songkran this year, and anecdotal evidence suggested more travellers were opting for buses or trains, leaving private vehicles at home.

The department identified speeding as the leading cause of accidents on Friday, accounting for 37.8 percent of all incidents. Abrupt lane changes followed at 23 percent. Motorcycles were involved in 70.5 percent of all accidents, with most crashes occurring on straight routes, particularly on highways and local or village roads. The peak period for accidents was between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., with the highest number of casualties recorded among people aged 60 to 69.

Songkran road safety campaign has got off to a grim start, with 135 accidents recorded on the first day alone. The opening-day toll left 20 people dead and 132 injured, as authorities warned that traffic heading out of Bangkok and into the provinces would grow even heavier… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) April 11, 2026

The southern provinces of Trang and Songkhla each recorded the highest number of accidents, with eight apiece. Trang also had the most injuries, at nine, while Prachinburi and Songkhla each recorded two fatalities. No other province reported more than one death on the first day of the holiday period.

Meanwhile, Chiang Mai recorded the highest number of drunk-driving cases on the first day of stepped-up road safety enforcement. Piya Raksakul, director-general of the Department of Probation, said a total of 436 drivers were placed under probation orders by the courts on Friday after being found guilty of driving while impaired. Of those cases, drunk driving accounted for 353, or 81 percent. Chiang Mai topped the list with 74 cases, followed by Samut Prakan with 54 and Bangkok with 43. Driving under the influence of drugs accounted for 80 cases, or 18.3 percent, with the remaining three cases involving reckless driving.

Thailand’s Songkran Seven Days road safety campaign claims 253 lives

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution during the remaining dangerous days of the Songkran holiday, as millions of Thais travel across the country to celebrate the traditional New Year with family in their hometowns.

-Thailand News (TN)