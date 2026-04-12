Bangkok Police Arrest German Man Facing 74 Cybercrime Warrants

BANGKOK — Police in Bangkok have arrested a 27-year-old German man facing 74 arrest warrants issued in Europe in connection with ransomware and cyberattack-for-hire platforms that caused widespread global damage, authorities announced over the weekend.

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N. C. was apprehended at a condominium on Thong Lor Soi 25 in the Watthana district of Bangkok on Friday. Officers from the Immigration Bureau and the Technology Crime Suppression Division said the suspect was sought in Germany and the European Union for offences reportedly committed between 2021 and 2025.

According to investigators, Mr C. developed ransomware platforms and a Cybercrime-as-a-Service model, which included Distributed Denial of Service, or DDoS, attacks. He was accused of developing and operating platforms such as Fluxstress and Neldowner, among others, which facilitated and promoted cyber offences on a commercial scale. The platforms allowed clients worldwide to arrange for DDoS attacks that disabled victims’ computer systems and websites, rendering them inaccessible to legitimate users. Ransom payments were made in cryptocurrencies and other digital currencies, constituting a sophisticated transnational cybercrime operation.

Police in Bangkok have arrested a German man facing 74 arrest warrants issued in Europe in connection with ransomware and cyberattack-for-hire platforms that caused widespread global damage. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/gc4CL2axb0 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) April 11, 2026

Police Major General Phanop Wothanatchakul, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s Investigation Division, said the European Union and German courts had issued as many as 74 warrants against the suspect, but he fled and lived in several countries, including Dubai, China and others, before entering Thailand. After immigration investigators tracked the suspect to a condominium in the Thong Lor area, they coordinated with cybercrime police to conduct a search and gather additional evidence. Authorities are also looking into whether any computer-related transactions or offences had been committed while Mr C. was on Thai soil.

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Mr C. has had his visa revoked and is currently in custody pending extradition to Germany. The commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, said on Saturday that authorities have stepped up scrutiny of foreign nationals who may be fugitives from justice or individuals sought by Interpol or foreign security agencies, and who may pose a threat to public order in Thailand. The arrest underscores Thailand’s growing role as a partner in international cybercrime enforcement, with the kingdom increasingly being used as a transit point or refuge by digital fugitives seeking to evade justice across multiple jurisdictions.

-Thailand News (TN)