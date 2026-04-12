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37-Year-Old Woman Dies After 14th-Floor Fall From Pattaya Condo

PATTAYA — A 37-year-old woman from Rayong has died after falling from a condominium in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung district, late on April 11, 2026, with police launching an investigation to determine whether the incident was an accident, suicide or homicide.

Dutch Man Falls to Death at Pattaya Condo

Police were alerted at 10:35 p.m. and arrived at the 21-storey condominium to find the victim, identified as Ms. Chamaiporn Kueasirikiat, lying face down on the area beside the building. She was wearing a blue nightgown and no underwear, with multiple injuries including fractures and abrasions, as well as a cut on her right arm. Initial findings suggest the woman fell from the 14th floor, where a pair of sandals believed to belong to her was discovered.

A 65-year-old Italian man, identified only as Mr. G., told police he was a close friend of the victim. He said he had seen the woman alive earlier before returning to his room on the 20th floor. He later learned of her death and came down to identify the body, confirming it was the same woman. He denied having had sexual relations with her and stated that she had cut off contact with him three days earlier.

Residents of the building said the pair appeared to be close, with the man staying on the 20th floor while the woman lived on the fourth floor. Neighbors added that she kept to herself and was known to suffer from depression. No witnesses have yet come forward to confirm the exact circumstances leading up to the incident.

American Man Falls to His Death from Pattaya Condominium

Forensic officers are examining the injuries, including the cut on her arm, to determine whether they resulted from any external factors prior to the fall or from impact during the fall itself. Evidence at the scene remains under review, and the body has been sent for a full post-mortem examination to establish the definitive cause of death. Police investigators from Bang Lamung station are reviewing available closed-circuit television footage, although coverage within the building is limited. Officers are also gathering witness statements and additional forensic evidence. Authorities have stated that conclusions will depend on the outcome of the forensic analysis and the ongoing investigation, and no conclusions have been drawn at this stage.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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