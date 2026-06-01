Four Chinese Arrested In Banglamung Over Alleged Illegal Lending Network

BANG LAMUNG, Chon Buri — Police have arrested four Chinese nationals wanted in connection with financial crimes during coordinated raids on luxury residential estates in Bang Lamung district, with authorities confirming that deportation procedures are underway and extradition to China is expected to follow.

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Immigration Police and officers from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) detained three male suspects—Zhang Shuai, 34, Xiao Jian, 36, and Yang Yue, 34—along with one female suspect, Ge Ning, 34, at separate residences in Tambon Huai Yai and Tambon Takhian Tia on Saturday. All four individuals were found to be residing in Thailand after their permission to remain had been formally revoked by immigration authorities.

According to CIB officials, the suspects are wanted by law enforcement agencies in China in connection with an alleged illegal lending network that reportedly involved more than 40 victims. Investigators state that the operation charged interest rates exceeding 30 percent per month, far above legal limits under Chinese financial regulations. The group is also accused of employing intimidation, unlawful detention, and physical assault against borrowers who failed to repay debts according to the agreed terms.

The arrests were conducted following intelligence coordination between Thai and Chinese authorities under bilateral law enforcement cooperation frameworks. All four suspects were taken into custody without incident and transferred to immigration detention facilities pending completion of deportation formalities.

Under Thai immigration law, foreign nationals whose permission to remain has been revoked are subject to detention and removal from the kingdom. The Immigration Bureau has indicated that standard procedures for verifying identity, confirming travel documentation, and coordinating with relevant embassies are being followed to facilitate the suspects’ return to China.

Thai police have arrested four Chinese nationals wanted by authorities in Wuhan after tracking them to Chonburi. Three suspects were detained at a luxury housing estate in Bang Lamung district, while a fourth was intercepted at Suvarnabhumi Airport as she allegedly prepared to… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 1, 2026

Once repatriated, the individuals are expected to face prosecution in Chinese courts on charges related to illegal financial operations, usury, and alleged acts of coercion against debtors. Under Chinese criminal law, operating unlicensed lending businesses, charging exorbitant interest rates, and employing violent or threatening collection methods can result in significant penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

Thailand has increasingly strengthened cooperation with regional partners through mechanisms such as the Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Cooperation framework to address transnational criminal activity, including financial fraud, illegal lending, and fugitive evasion. The Royal Thai Police and Immigration Bureau maintain coordinated protocols for identifying, locating, and processing individuals subject to international arrest warrants or deportation orders.

For foreign nationals residing in or visiting Thailand, authorities emphasize the importance of maintaining valid immigration status, complying with visa conditions, and understanding that participation in illegal financial activities—whether conducted domestically or across borders—may result in criminal prosecution, deportation, and restrictions on future entry.

The use of luxury residential properties by individuals allegedly engaged in illicit financial operations has drawn increased scrutiny from immigration and financial intelligence officials. Authorities have indicated that property registrations, rental agreements, and financial transactions involving foreign nationals undergo verification processes designed to identify persons who may pose risks to public order or international legal cooperation.

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As deportation and extradition proceedings advance, Thai judicial and immigration authorities will review documentation provided by Chinese counterparts, verify the identity of the detained individuals, and ensure that all procedural requirements under Thai law and applicable international agreements are satisfied before any transfer of custody occurs.

-Thailand News (TN)