DSI and Pattaya Police Raid Indian Club on Walking Street

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A joint task force comprising Pattaya police and officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) conducted a major raid on an Indian-style nightclub near Walking Street in the early hours of June 1, 2026, as part of a broader crackdown on unlicensed entertainment venues and illegal foreign labor.

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The operation, which commenced at approximately 3:00 a.m., was led by the Deputy Commander of Police Region 2 and the Director of the Special Operations Center Area 2 of the DSI. More than 30 officers from the Pattaya City Police, the Region 2 Investigation Unit, and affiliated agencies participated in the enforcement action. The targeted establishment, a newly opened pub situated just behind the main Walking Street entertainment zone adjacent to a seafood restaurant, was selected for inspection to enforce regulations governing entertainment venues, verify the legal employment status of foreign workers, and ensure compliance with business licensing requirements.

Upon entering the premises, law enforcement personnel found the venue in full operation, hosting a large number of foreign tourists, predominantly Indian nationals, alongside Thai female patrons. Officers immediately ordered the illumination of the premises and the cessation of all music before initiating a systematic inspection. All individuals present were required to present their identification cards, passports, and relevant personal documents for verification.

Thai police and DSI officers have raided a popular Indian-owned pub in Pattaya’s Walking Street for operating without a licence. pic.twitter.com/kFZtlQn1w1 — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) June 1, 2026

Preliminary checks conducted on the Indian staff members working at the club revealed that they possessed valid work permits in compliance with Thai labor laws. However, during the inspection, officers identified five foreign women performing on stage, comprising one national from Uzbekistan, three from Russia, and one from Georgia. All five individuals were escorted to the Pattaya City Police Station to undergo further, detailed verification of their work documents and legal immigration status.

Following the comprehensive inspection, authorities formally filed charges against the individuals responsible for the venue, citing the alleged operation of a service establishment without a valid license. Investigators indicated that the inquiry remains active, with ongoing examinations into potential additional offenses, including the unauthorized employment of foreign workers and other related regulatory violations.

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This enforcement action underscores a sustained effort by Pattaya authorities to regulate the local entertainment industry. Municipal and regional law enforcement agencies have increasingly prioritized strict adherence to labor and business laws in major tourist destinations to maintain public order, ensure fair competition among legitimate businesses, and protect the rights of both local and foreign workers.

-Thailand News (TN)