Pattaya Police Arrest 20 Indians in Investment Scam Raid

PATTAYA — Police have arrested 20 Indian nationals during a raid on a villa in Pattaya, where officers uncovered what they described as a sophisticated online investment scam operation targeting victims in India, with the group allegedly working out of a clandestine call centre hidden behind high walls.

Police Raid Luxury Pattaya Villas, Arrest 68 Indians Over Online Gambling Hub

The raid took place at 3:45 p.m. on April 20, 2026, when officers from Chon Buri Immigration Police and the Tourist Police in Pattaya surrounded and searched a two-storey villa in a housing estate in Soi Chaiyaphruek 2. The property, measuring approximately 70 square wah, had high walls and was fully concealed from public view, allowing the operation to go unnoticed by neighbours and passers-by. Police had acted on reports of suspicious activity involving a large group of foreigners living and working in the residential area.

Inside, officers found 20 Indian nationals working at laptop computers in conditions closely resembling a call centre. Around 30 mobile phones were arranged on tables, and investigators said the setup indicated a coordinated online operation rather than a simple residential stay. The group was communicating with people in India, encouraging them to invest in trading schemes involving stocks, gold and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin. The operation allegedly built trust with potential victims by promising weekly and monthly returns, a classic tactic used by fraud networks to lure investors before disappearing with their money.

A total of 18 laptops, 30 mobile phones and documents outlining an organised corporate structure were seized during the raid. The documents reportedly divided responsibilities into departments including call centre staff, marketing, finance and general operations. Some roles offered salaries of up to 100,000 rupees per month, or approximately 34,000 baht, suggesting a well-funded and professionally managed criminal enterprise rather than an ad hoc group of scammers.

During questioning, all 20 suspects reportedly confessed that they had entered Thailand in March, claiming they were tourists visiting during the Songkran holiday. However, they admitted to working as online administrators contacting potential investors and earning commissions based on funds received, with the vast majority of victims based in India. Authorities also identified that 10 of the Indian nationals had failed to report their place of residence to immigration officials, a violation of Thai law that carries additional penalties.

The 20 detained individuals have been charged with working in Thailand without permission, while those who failed to report their address face additional legal action. Police said investigations are ongoing into financial transactions, the wider network and the total damages caused by the scheme, which may involve hundreds of victims across India. Authorities have warned the public to be cautious of online investment offers promising unusually high returns, stating that such schemes may be linked to transnational fraud networks that operate across borders, using countries like Thailand as bases while targeting victims elsewhere.

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For the residents of the quiet Pattaya housing estate, the discovery of a scam call centre hidden behind the walls of a luxury villa has been a shock. For the 20 Indian nationals now in custody, the promise of easy money has led to jail cells and deportation proceedings. And for the victims in India, many of whom may not yet realize they have been defrauded, the financial devastation wrought by a group of strangers in a distant country is only beginning to unfold.

-Thailand News (TN)