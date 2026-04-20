Foreign Man Assaults Woman in Bangkok Condominium in Hours-Long Attack

BANGKOK — A 31-year-old woman has reported being violently beaten, threatened with a knife and held against her will by a foreign man inside a condominium in the Ramkhamhaeng 24 area, in an attack that she says lasted from early morning until mid-morning and left her covered in blood and deeply traumatised.

Thai Woman Seeks Justice After Alleged Assault by Foreigner in Pattaya

The victim, identified as Ms. Pimphilail, gave further testimony to investigators at Hua Mak Police Station on April 18, 2026, seeking an update on the case as she described the harrowing details of what she endured. According to her account, she had known the suspect for four to five months through her work in the entertainment sector, where he had previously hired her on multiple occasions without showing any signs of violent behaviour. On April 6, he asked her to stay at his condominium and later invited her to travel with him to Pattaya. On the night of April 9, the two went drinking before returning to the room late at night.

The victim explained that she began feeling stressed and wanted to return home, and spoke to a friend by phone about her desire to leave. The suspect secretly recorded the conversation and translated it, and after realising that she intended to go, he became enraged. “He started attacking me around 5:30 a.m. and continued until 9:00 a.m.,” she told police. “I was punched, kicked and hit repeatedly with a lamp until there was blood all over the room. He also chased me with a knife and slashed at my finger.”

She said she was forced to kneel beside the bed for nearly an hour and was threatened that she would have to “cut off her own hand” if she wanted to leave. Throughout the ordeal, a friend of the suspect was reportedly present in another part of the room but did nothing to intervene or stop the violence. The victim also believed the attacker was heavily under the influence of drugs, describing his behaviour as erratic and uncontrollable.

After the prolonged assault, the suspect reportedly regained his composure, expressed remorse and took her to hospital before police were notified. However, the victim said she has received little adequate support since the attack, noting that the suspect offered only 10,000 baht in compensation—an amount she says does not even begin to cover her medical costs, which include brain scans, X-rays and ongoing treatment for her injuries.

She also raised concerns that despite her reporting suspected drug use to authorities, no immediate testing was carried out, leaving her feeling unsafe and fearful of further harm. “My mental state is very bad. I cannot sleep or be alone. I feel like someone is following me all the time,” she said, describing the psychological toll of the attack as almost as devastating as the physical injuries she sustained.

Police at Hua Mak station have reported that they have coordinated with immigration authorities to place the suspect, whose name and nationality have been withheld pending the investigation, under surveillance. Investigators are reviewing closed-circuit television footage, gathering further evidence and questioning witnesses, with reports indicating the suspect remains in Thailand and has not yet attempted to flee the country. Authorities are now preparing the evidence needed to summon the suspect to face formal charges and to proceed with legal action.

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The victim has urged officials to expedite the case and provide her with urgent protection, citing ongoing fears for her safety. For a woman who went to a condominium expecting a normal evening, the attack has left her unable to sleep, unable to be alone, and haunted by the memory of a man who turned from a familiar face into a monster over the course of a single night. As police work to bring the suspect to justice, she waits, afraid, and wonders whether anyone will believe her enough to act.

-Thailand News (TN)