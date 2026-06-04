Bangkok Restaurant Alledgedly Rejects Baht, Demands Yuan, Sparks Outrage

BANGKOK, Thailand — Bangkok authorities have cleared a noodle restaurant in the Huai Khwang district of illegal payment practices following a thorough inspection prompted by viral social media allegations that the establishment refused the Thai baht and demanded payment in Chinese yuan.

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The investigation was launched after a TikTok video posted on May 25 by a Chinese expatriate sparked widespread public controversy. In the video, the user claimed that a noodle shop located along Pracha Rat Bamphen Road—an area frequently referred to as Bangkok’s emerging Chinatown—refused to accept the local currency. The individual alleged that the restaurant only accepted Chinese yuan and payments via the WeChat super-app, and claimed he was forced to pay an additional 50 baht surcharge, bringing the total cost to the equivalent of 375 baht. The video also raised questions among viewers about the legality of a foreign-owned business operating in Thailand without a local bank account.

In response to the online outcry, Huai Khwang District Chief Sombat Kruakeeratitham directed inspectors to conduct comprehensive checks on restaurants along both sides of Pracha Rat Bamphen Road to ensure strict compliance with national financial and commercial regulations. During the targeted inspection of the specific noodle shop in question, officials discovered that the establishment had a QR code linked to a legitimate Thai bank account prominently displayed at the counter for customer use.

Restaurant staff explained to the inspectors that on the day the video was recorded, their electronic QR payment system had experienced a technical malfunction, rendering it unable to process digital transactions. Consequently, they requested that the customer pay in physical cash. When the customer indicated he did not have cash on hand, the staff attempted the QR code again, which subsequently functioned normally. The employees firmly denied the allegations of accepting Chinese yuan or imposing any unauthorized surcharges. The restaurant’s owner, a Chinese national whose name has not been disclosed, expressed concern over the negative publicity and reiterated that the business has never accepted foreign currency, with all revenues being properly routed through a Thai banking institution.

Following the comprehensive review, district officials confirmed that no illegal operations or regulatory violations were found at the premises. To prevent future misunderstandings and reassure both locals and tourists, the Huai Khwang district office plans to introduce a certification sticker program for the 79 legally registered restaurants in the area. These stickers will explicitly certify that the establishments accept payments in Thai baht completely, thereby building consumer confidence and clarifying payment policies.

Inspectors took to the streets in Huai Khwang district of Bangkok on Thursday after a claim about a restaurant refusing to accept Thai baht and demanding Chinese yuan caused a social media stir. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/ZZUhALmzyP — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 4, 2026

District officials noted that they maintain regular consultations with local business owners to discuss operational guidelines and address any emerging issues, emphasizing that no similar complaints had been recorded in the area prior to this viral incident. The introduction of the certification stickers is expected to standardize payment expectations and reinforce the legal requirement for all commercial entities in Thailand to conduct transactions in the national currency.

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As the district office continues its routine monitoring of the area, authorities have reminded all business operators of their obligations under the Currency Act and consumer protection laws.

-Thailand News (TN)