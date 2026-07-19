Community Volunteer Fatally Crushed By Road Roller At Nonthaburi Home

NONTHABURI, Thailand — A 60-year-old community health volunteer was tragically killed after a heavy road roller crashed into the entrance of her home in Pak Kret district, prompting a comprehensive police investigation into the construction-related accident.

Two 10-Wheel Trucks and Road Roller Set on Fire in Pattani

The incident occurred at a two-story detached residence located approximately 20 meters from Rural Highway No. NB.1028, near Wat Sri Khet Nantararam in the Khlong Khoi subdistrict. The property sits significantly lower than the adjacent roadway, which has been undergoing elevation and improvement works for over three months. According to authorities, a yellow SAKAI smooth-drum road roller was actively leveling soil to create a safer access route to the property when the heavy machinery slid down the gradient. The vehicle smashed through a three-meter steel gate before fatally crushing the homeowner.

Emergency responders, including officers from the Chaiyaphruek Police Station, volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and forensic medical personnel,迅速 arrived at the scene to manage the aftermath. Local administrative officials, including Nonthaburi Provincial Administrative Organisation member Yutthana Thupkaew and Khlong Khoi Subdistrict Administrative Organisation member Prayoon Nuchmak, expressed profound grief, noting that the victim was a highly respected and dedicated health volunteer within the community.

The precise cause of the machinery’s descent remains under active investigation. While local residents have speculated that the road roller may have experienced brake failure, the contracting firm has suggested that the steepness of the slope likely caused the vehicle to slide uncontrollably. Police have taken the Myanmar national who was operating the road roller into custody for questioning. Investigators are currently analyzing witness testimonies and collecting physical evidence from the site to establish definitive liability.

Multiple Probes Launched Into Chinese Firms Behind Bangkok High-Rise Collapse

In response to the tragedy, the construction contractor expressed deep regret, emphasizing that the driver was experienced and that the incident was entirely unintentional. The firm has publicly pledged to accept full responsibility for the accident and committed to providing financial compensation to the victim’s grieving family. Local representatives have indicated a hope that the family will view the event as a devastating accident, though authorities maintain that the formal judicial process must run its course to determine all factual and legal responsibilities.

The contracting firm also noted that soil had been brought in specifically to improve the residence’s entrance due to the elevation disparity, and stated that similar assistance would be offered to other residents affected by the ongoing highway improvements.

Systemic Failures Blamed in Fatal Rama 2, High-Speed Rail Accidents

As the community mourns the loss of a dedicated public servant, law enforcement agencies remain focused on uncovering the exact mechanical or operational failures that led to the fatal crash.

-Thailand News (TN)