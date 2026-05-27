Systemic Failures Blamed in Fatal Rama 2, High-Speed Rail Accidents

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Ministry of Transport has released investigation findings attributing two major infrastructure construction accidents to systemic safety and operational failures rather than structural material defects or machinery breakdowns, according to statements from senior transportation officials.

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Jirapong Thepphitak, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and chairman of the fact-finding committee, detailed the conclusions of investigations into a fatal crane collapse on Rama 2 Road and a high-speed railway construction incident in Sikhiu district, both of which occurred in January 2026. The reports emphasize procedural lapses, inadequate oversight, and unauthorized operational changes as primary contributing factors.

Regarding the Rama 2 Road incident, in which a multi-hundred-ton construction gantry crane and precast concrete sections collapsed onto moving traffic, killing two motorists and injuring two others, investigators determined that unstable support structures and unauthorized modifications to the crane’s anchoring system were central to the failure. According to the committee’s report, Italian-Thai Development PCL, the project contractor, positioned heavy crane legs on an inclined surface and stabilized them by stacking steel plates more than 80 centimeters high atop a sand bedding layer, a method that compromised structural integrity.

Furthermore, the contractor reportedly modified the crane’s anchoring configuration from the approved “Pin-Roller” design to a rigid “Pin-Pin” system in an effort to accelerate construction progress. Morning thermal expansion resulting from an 8-degree Celsius temperature increase caused the locked structure to exert lateral pressure, leading the stacked support plates to slide and triggering the collapse. Investigators also noted that the crane’s safety certification had expired more than two months prior to the incident, representing a significant regulatory oversight.

The Department of Highways, serving as project supervisor, was cited for systemic deficiencies including approval of unvetted design modifications, failure to maintain technical safety verification checklists, and inadequate confirmation of equipment certification status. These findings underscore broader concerns regarding oversight mechanisms for large-scale infrastructure projects.

In the separate high-speed rail construction incident in Sikhiu district, the committee’s 45-day investigation concluded that the accident unfolded within 1.88 seconds while equipment was operating at 115 kilometers per hour. Investigators determined that mechanical failure was not the cause; rather, the incident represented a comprehensive breakdown of safety control protocols. Contributing factors included personnel operating machinery without proper authorization, absence of required pre-operation inspections, and lack of on-site supervisory personnel during critical activities.

Habitual construction malpractices caused the huge gantry crane of a high-speed railway project to fall on an express train in Nakhon Ratchasima in January, according to the Transport Ministry. The accident killed 31 people and injured 71 others. Listen to or read full story in… pic.twitter.com/q3NVpGqDHw — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 27, 2026

In response to these findings, the Ministry of Transport has ordered immediate safety audits covering all active heavy machinery certifications across government-funded infrastructure projects. Unauthorized modifications to equipment configurations have been formally prohibited pending comprehensive review and approval processes.

Over the next 30 days, the Department of Highways is required to establish specialized safety standards specifically addressing gantry crane operations and to implement independent third-party inspection protocols for critical equipment. Future elevated bridge construction projects will be mandated to incorporate real-time monitoring systems capable of detecting tilt and tension anomalies, enabling proactive intervention before hazardous conditions develop.

Italian-Thai Development PCL has provided initial compensation of 150,000 baht to the families of each deceased victim from the Rama 2 Road incident, with an additional compensation package of 1,000,000 baht per family to be administered under Department of Highways oversight. Authorities have emphasized that compensation arrangements do not preclude further legal or administrative actions based on investigation outcomes.

Transportation safety experts note that infrastructure projects involving heavy machinery and elevated construction present inherent risks that require rigorous procedural adherence, continuous training, and robust oversight mechanisms. The incidents have prompted renewed discussion regarding the balance between construction timelines and safety protocols, with stakeholders emphasizing that expedited schedules must not compromise fundamental protective measures.

For workers and contractors engaged in infrastructure development, regulatory authorities have reiterated the importance of strict compliance with approved designs, certification requirements, and operational safety standards. Reporting mechanisms for identifying potential hazards before they escalate remain a critical component of proactive risk management.

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As implementation of the Ministry’s safety directives proceeds, authorities have indicated that further updates regarding audit results, regulatory enhancements, or additional policy measures will be communicated through official channels. The government has emphasized its commitment to ensuring that infrastructure development advances public connectivity while maintaining the highest practicable standards of worker and public safety.

-Thailand News (TN)