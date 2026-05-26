Thai Citizens Use Shoes To Reserve Places In Bank Queues

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai citizens in multiple provinces have adopted an unconventional approach to securing their place in line at Krung Thai Bank branches, placing their footwear in queues stretching from bank entrances as they wait to register for the government’s ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ welfare scheme, according to social media reports and local media accounts.

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The scenes, which quickly gained attention on social media platforms, showed applicants standing or walking barefoot outside bank branches after using their shoes to mark their positions in lines that formed well before opening hours. The practice was reported in several provinces including Nakhon Ratchasima and Kamphaeng Phet, where large crowds gathered to seek assistance with registration difficulties linked to the ‘Pao Tang’ mobile application.

The government has acknowledged that many applicants have encountered technical challenges when attempting to register for the scheme, including difficulties updating phone numbers, recovering forgotten passwords, or completing identity verification procedures. These issues have required in-person assistance at Krung Thai Bank branches, contributing to the high demand for early queue positions.

Registration for the ‘Thai Chuay Thai Plus’ scheme opened recently and will continue through May 29. Under the co-payment arrangement, the government will subsidize 60% of expenditures made by each eligible recipient on goods and services purchased from participating retailers. Approximately 30 million Thai citizens aged 18 and over qualify for the financial support, which will be distributed at a rate of 1,000 baht per month for four months beginning June 1. Daily spending under the scheme is capped at 200 baht.

The initiative forms part of broader government efforts to provide targeted economic support to households while stimulating domestic consumption through designated retail channels. Officials have emphasized that the program is designed to assist citizens with essential purchases while encouraging participation in the formal economy.

Banking authorities have indicated that Krung Thai Bank branches are implementing measures to manage crowd volumes and ensure orderly processing of registration requests. Staff have been deployed to assist applicants with technical issues, and extended service hours have been introduced at selected locations to accommodate demand.

For citizens experiencing difficulties with the registration process, government agencies have provided guidance through official websites, call centers, and social media channels. Applicants are encouraged to prepare required documentation in advance, including national identification cards and registered mobile phone numbers, to facilitate efficient processing.

The use of personal items to reserve queue positions reflects a practical adaptation to high-demand public services in Thailand, where similar practices have occasionally been observed during periods of elevated demand for government programs, document processing, or limited-availability services. Authorities have generally tolerated such arrangements provided they do not disrupt public order or exclude vulnerable individuals from accessing services.

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As the registration period continues, officials have appealed to applicants to exercise patience and follow instructions from bank staff to ensure smooth operations.

-Thailand News (TN)