Thai Cabinet Approves 10,000 Baht Cash Payment

BANGKOK, Sept 17 (TNA) – The government has announced a one-time cash handout of 10,000 baht for all state welfare cardholders and disabled people.

Thai Government to Roll Out 10,000 Baht Cash Payments in Digital Wallet Scheme

The payments will begin on Sept 25 and are expected to cost the government approximately 145 billion baht.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the government has approved a 10,000 baht cash handout for welfare card holders (approximately 12.41 million people) and people with disabilities (approximately 2.15 million people) as part of the economic stimulus package.

