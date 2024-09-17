Royal Thai Foundation delivers aid to flood victims

CHAING RAI (NNT) – The Rajaprajanugroh Foundation under the Royal Patronage has provided relief packages to 12,755 households across six provinces affected by recent flooding. A total of 51,020 individuals in Sukhothai, Phitsanulok, Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Loei, and Tak provinces have received aid as part of efforts to support communities during the disaster.

These relief operations, carried out under the guidance of His Majesty the King, continue the humanitarian work initiated by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. His Majesty the King has appointed Privy Councilors and the foundation to ensure that assistance is efficiently distributed to those in need during natural disasters.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Krajangwit Johjit

National News Bureau of Thailand

