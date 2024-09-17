Phuket flooded again today following heavy downpour

Several roads in Phuket are underwater today following heavy rainfall, which has caused flash floods and mudslides in mountainous areas, according to reports from the province.

Floods in Phayao due to overflowing of the Mae Tam river

In the Ban Kata community, where 13 people died and 19 others were injured in recent mudslides, it is reported that rocks were washed down the Nak Kerd mountain by torrents of water, raising concern among residents of a possible repeat of the recent tragedy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

