Couple carrying a basin in a flooded road in Thailand.

Phuket flooded again today following heavy downpour

TN

Several roads in Phuket are underwater today following heavy rainfall, which has caused flash floods and mudslides in mountainous areas, according to reports from the province.

Floods in Phayao due to overflowing of the Mae Tam river

In the Ban Kata community, where 13 people died and 19 others were injured in recent mudslides, it is reported that rocks were washed down the Nak Kerd mountain by torrents of water, raising concern among residents of a possible repeat of the recent tragedy.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours