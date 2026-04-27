Foreign Woman Caught on CCTV Stealing Nike Shoes in Phuket

PHUKET — A foreign woman was captured on closed-circuit television stealing a pair of Nike shoes left outside a home in the Kok Tanod area of Karon, with the owner initially believing the footwear had been taken by a stray dog before reviewing footage that revealed the true culprit.

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The incident involved a pair of Nike shoes valued at 4,500 baht, which had been washed and left outside to dry. The owner said the shoes had only been worn a few times before they went missing, prompting initial confusion over their sudden disappearance. Like many homeowners, she assumed a dog had wandered onto the property and made off with one or both shoes—an occurrence not uncommon in neighbourhoods with roaming canines.

After later checking security camera footage, however, the homeowner discovered that a short-haired foreign woman had walked up to the property, looked around and taken the shoes without hesitation. The footage reportedly shows her approaching the area calmly, bending down to pick up the shoes and then walking away as if she had every right to take them. There was no attempt to hide her face or rush, suggesting either confidence that she would not be caught or a lack of concern about the consequences.

The incident has raised concerns among local residents about opportunistic theft in residential areas, particularly when it comes to items left outside homes. While petty theft is not uncommon, the apparent audacity of the suspect—stealing worn shoes from a private doorstep in broad daylight—has drawn particular attention.

There has been no immediate information about whether the incident has been reported to police or if efforts are underway to identify the suspect. The presence of CCTV footage may assist authorities if a formal complaint is filed, though the value of the stolen shoes (4,500 baht) may not be high enough to prompt a major investigation. Nonetheless, the footage has been shared locally, and residents are being reminded to remain cautious and avoid leaving valuables unattended outside their homes, even in seemingly quiet neighbourhoods.

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For the homeowner, the discovery that a dog was not to blame offered little comfort. “I thought maybe a dog took them,” she was quoted as saying. “I never imagined a person would walk onto my property and just take them.” The foreign woman in the video has not been identified, and it remains unclear whether she is a tourist or a long-term resident. For now, the Nike shoes are gone, and the only evidence is the grainy footage of a stranger walking away with someone else’s property.

-Thailand News (TN)