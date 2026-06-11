Phuket Authorities Raid Unlicensed Illegal Hotels

PHUKET, Thailand — The Department of Provincial Administration has significantly intensified its enforcement efforts against unlicensed accommodation businesses in Phuket province, executing targeted raids on three establishments in the popular tourist hubs of Karon and Rawai. The special operation was spearheaded by the department’s Central Special Operations Unit following a direct order from Director-General Narucha Kosacivilize.

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The crackdown comes after an extended investigation and comprehensive intelligence-gathering operations revealed that the targeted properties were operating in direct violation of the Hotel Act. According to officials, the establishments were functioning as full-service hotels, actively accepting bookings from both Thai and international tourists, and prominently advertising their services on various online reservation platforms without ever obtaining the legally required hotel operating permits.

Inspectors from the Central Special Operations Unit confirmed that all three raided establishments were offering hotel-style accommodation and utilizing the same operational models as licensed hospitality venues. Despite mimicking legitimate businesses, the properties completely lacked valid hotel operating permits, prompting authorities to take immediate enforcement action to halt their illegal operations.

DOPA’s special operations team raids three hotel operators in Phuket’s Karon and Rawai areas for allegedly operating without hotel licences. #Phuket #hotelshttps://t.co/Eq08RGe0SB — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 11, 2026

The Department of Provincial Administration emphasized that the proliferation of unlicensed hotels poses significant risks to the integrity of the tourism industry and the safety of visitors. Authorities noted that illegal operators create an environment of unfair competition for law-abiding businesses that invest in compliance and licensing. More critically, these unregulated establishments bypass the stringent statutory requirements mandated for licensed hotels, which include rigorous standards for structural safety, public health, emergency preparedness, and overall service quality.

Officials have made it clear that the recent raids in Karon and Rawai are not isolated incidents but part of a broader, sustained campaign to regulate the hospitality sector. Inspections and enforcement actions against illegal hotels will continue aggressively throughout Phuket province and will be expanded to other major tourism destinations nationwide. The department remains committed to eradicating unlicensed operations to ensure a level playing field for legitimate businesses and to guarantee that all tourists have access to safe, standardized, and high-quality accommodation.

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As the regulatory sweep continues, the Department of Provincial Administration urges both business operators and tourists to verify the licensing status of accommodation providers.

-Thailand News (TN)