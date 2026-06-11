Late-night Chemical Explosion Sparks Hotel Fire In Lampang

LAMPANG, Thailand — A suspected chemical reaction involving drain cleaning treatments triggered an explosion and a subsequent fire at a hotel in Lampang province on Tuesday evening, forcing the evacuation of guests from nearly 30 rooms.

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The incident was reported at approximately 9:00 p.m. on June 10, 2026, when emergency dispatchers received frantic calls regarding a blaze and potential trapped occupants at a hotel located in Moo 13, Pong Yang Khok subdistrict, in the Hang Chat district. Police Lieutenant Colonel Suwit Deemeehan, an investigator at the Hang Chat Police Station, immediately coordinated a robust emergency response. Fire engines and multiple rescue units, including the Pong Yang Khok rescue volunteers and the Lampang Rescue Association, were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, first responders were met with a chaotic scene as hotel guests fled the building while thick smoke billowed from the structure. Witnesses staying at the hotel reported hearing a loud explosion originating from Room 103 just before the heavy smoke began pouring into the hallways, prompting a panicked rush to escape. The situation was so dire that some guests were forced to climb down from the second-floor balconies using emergency ladders to reach safety.

Emergency crews quickly breached the building and located the source of the fire in Room 103. Firefighters successfully brought the blaze under control within a short period, while rescue personnel conducted a thorough sweep of the premises to ensure no individuals had been left behind. Initial inspections confirmed that all guests had safely evacuated the premises, and remarkably, no injuries or casualties were reported.

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Preliminary investigations into the cause of the fire indicate that the incident was sparked by a hazardous chemical reaction. Authorities believe that an individual had placed microorganisms or a potent chemical drain-cleaning substance into the bathroom drain of Room 103 to clear a blockage and subsequently left the material inside the pipe. The confined substance reportedly underwent a volatile chemical reaction, resulting in the explosion and fire that filled the room with toxic smoke, which then spread through the hotel’s ventilation and corridors, causing widespread panic.

Nattaphon Wongchoowan, a volunteer with the Lampang Rescue Association, noted that the initial emergency reports had raised severe concerns that guests might be trapped inside the burning structure. However, the rapid intervention of the firefighters, who navigated the smoke and flames to extinguish the fire in Room 103, prevented any casualties. Following the extinguishment of the flames, rescue teams meticulously checked every room in the hotel to verify the evacuation. Their inspection confirmed that all guests had escaped safely and that the physical damage was largely contained to Room 103, which sustained significant damage to its door and air-conditioning unit.

Local media outlets reported that while the physical damage to the hotel was minimal, the psychological impact on the guests was significant due to the sudden explosion and rapid spread of smoke. The Hang Chat Police Station, in coordination with fire prevention and investigation units, has launched a comprehensive inquiry to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the storage and use of the chemical substances. Authorities are also reviewing the hotel’s safety protocols and storage regulations for hazardous cleaning materials to prevent similar incidents in the future.

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As the investigation continues, local authorities are working to ensure the structural integrity of the building and to assist the displaced guests.

-Thailand News (TN)