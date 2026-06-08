Fire Destroys 60 Homes In Bangkok’s Pathumwan District

BANGKOK, Thailand — A rapid and intense fire swept through a densely populated residential community in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district on Monday morning, destroying 60 wooden houses and leaving at least four people injured, including a responding firefighter.

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According to the Pathumwan district office, the blaze ignited at approximately 8:06 a.m. in the Phraram 6 community, located on Soi 15 off Rama VI Road. The neighborhood, which is characterized primarily by closely built wooden structures, allowed the flames to spread with alarming speed. The inferno completely engulfed five homes, reducing them to ashes, and caused significant structural damage to an adjacent building, which was left heavily scorched and cracked by the intense heat.

The sudden outbreak of the fire forced the immediate and chaotic evacuation of nearby residents to ensure their safety. Local authorities and emergency responders quickly established a temporary relief shelter at the nearby Wat Sabua school to accommodate and assist those displaced by the disaster. During the evacuation and firefighting efforts, at least three residents and one firefighter sustained injuries and required medical attention.

A major fire swept through the Nang Hong Canal community in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district, destroying nearly 60 homes on Monday. Firefighters battled the blaze for more than three hours before bringing it under control.

Three people suffered minor injuries, with no fatalities… pic.twitter.com/WE6a3nuq7v — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 8, 2026

Firefighting crews battled the blaze intensively for over two hours, working to prevent the flames from spreading to surrounding properties. Authorities officially declared the fire under control at 10:24 a.m., allowing forensic and fire investigation teams to begin examining the charred remains of the community.

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The exact cause of the ignition remains under investigation. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, alongside local district officials, is expected to conduct thorough damage assessments in the coming days and coordinate further relief efforts for the affected families.

-Thailand News (TN)