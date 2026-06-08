Powerful 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake has struck the southern Philippine island of Mindanao, killing at least 32 people and injuring more than a hundred others. The severe tremor, which also prompted temporary tsunami warnings across the region, caused significant structural damage and widespread infrastructure disruptions as emergency crews scrambled to respond to the disaster.

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The Department of Social Welfare and Development confirmed the mounting casualty figures, noting that at least three fatalities were recorded in General Santos City alone. Local authorities reported that over a hundred individuals sustained injuries of varying severity. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with harrowing footage showing the collapse of several buildings in the affected zones. In the aftermath of the main shock, essential services were severely compromised, with power grids and telecommunications networks going offline across multiple areas of Mindanao.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the primary earthquake occurred at 07:37 local time on Monday, with its epicenter located approximately 24 kilometers southwest of Burias Island. The initial massive jolt was followed by a series of formidable aftershocks. Seismologists recorded at least four subsequent tremors ranging in magnitude from 5.8 to 6.4, further unsettling the region and complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Footage from the Philippines shows a high-rise swaying after a 7.8-magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/sDvGExsQhn — Pune Media (@MediaPune) June 8, 2026

The sheer force of the tectonic shift initially triggered tsunami alerts across the Pacific. Philippine authorities issued warnings for several southern provinces, including Davao Occidental and Sulu, cautioning residents of potential waves exceeding one meter in height, particularly in bays and narrow straits. The seismic activity also prompted the Japanese government to issue a tsunami advisory for its southeastern and eastern coastlines, forecasting waves of up to one meter. However, as the threat receded, both the United States Tsunami Warning System and regional authorities officially lifted the alerts, confirming that no destructive tsunami materialized.

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In response to the devastation, President Ferdinand Marcos announced that emergency response teams are actively coordinating disaster monitoring and relief operations across all impacted areas. The disruption extended deeply into daily life, with the government mandating the suspension of classes throughout Mindanao. This cancellation marks a somber start to the 2026-2027 academic year, as students and educators were kept home on what was supposed to be the first day of school to ensure their safety amid the ongoing seismic instability.

-Thailand News (TN)