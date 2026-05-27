Five Miners Found Alive In Flooded Laos Gold Mine After Seven-day Ordeal

XAYSOMBOUN, Laos — Rescue teams have reached five of seven Laotian miners who had been trapped in a flooded gold mine in Xaysomboun province for seven days, bringing cautious hope to a multinational rescue operation that has drawn comparisons to previous high-profile cave rescues in Southeast Asia.

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Thai rescue worker Jakkrit Taengtang, a member of the front-line team participating in the operation, announced that rescuers had successfully located five survivors deep inside the mine. Footage from inside the flooded tunnel, later shown to anxious relatives waiting at the site, depicted five workers wearing mining uniforms and headlamps, sitting on rocks surrounded by floodwater.

The men appeared exhausted and weak from their ordeal but showed no signs of serious injury or acute illness, according to rescue officials. Rescuers reported that all five men wept upon being reached by the rescue team, with the sounds of their emotional response audible in the footage. Relatives viewing the video identified one of the survivors as their father, prompting emotional scenes at the rescue site and boosting morale among teams working around the clock.

The workers were reported to be extremely hungry after being trapped underground without adequate food supplies for several days. Rescue officials are now preparing extraction plans to bring the five survivors to the surface safely, though challenging conditions—including rising water levels, limited access points, and cramped underwater passages—continue to complicate operations.

The fate of the two remaining missing workers remains unclear. Rescuers continue to search for them amid difficult conditions that have tested the limits of technical rescue capabilities in remote, flooded underground environments.

Five of Seven Miners Found Alive After Week Trapped in Flooded Laos Cave. VIENTIANE, Laos — In a dramatic breakthrough, rescuers have found five of seven Laotian miners alive after they were trapped for seven days in a flooded underground gold mine in Xaisomboun province.… pic.twitter.com/hJARSFlSIP — JAS (@JasADRxquisites) May 27, 2026

The seven miners became trapped after heavy rainfall on May 19-20 flooded the mine, sealing workers underground. Thai rescue specialists, including divers and emergency response teams from border regions, joined Laotian authorities in a coordinated multinational effort to locate and extract the trapped individuals.

The operation has drawn comparisons to previous high-profile cave and mine rescue missions in Southeast Asia, with rescuers navigating hazardous underwater passages, poor visibility, and unstable geological conditions inside the flooded tunnels. Technical challenges include managing water levels, ensuring air quality for both survivors and rescue personnel, and establishing secure extraction routes through narrow, submerged passages.

Mining safety remains a significant concern in parts of Southeast Asia, where informal or small-scale mining operations may lack comprehensive emergency preparedness measures. Regional authorities have increasingly emphasized the importance of safety protocols, emergency communication systems, and coordinated cross-border response capabilities for incidents involving trapped workers.

For families awaiting news of missing miners, consular services and local emergency management agencies have provided support and regular updates throughout the rescue operation. Mental health resources and counseling services have been made available to relatives experiencing prolonged uncertainty.

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As extraction efforts proceed, rescue coordinators have emphasized the importance of patience and methodical planning to ensure the safe recovery of all survivors. Further updates regarding the condition of the rescued miners, progress in locating the two remaining individuals, and related safety initiatives are expected as Laotian authorities and international rescue partners provide additional information through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)