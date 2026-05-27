Swedish National Found Deceased In Nonthaburi Condominium

NONTHABURI, Thailand — A 63-year-old Swedish man was found deceased inside a condominium unit in Bang Si Mueang, Nonthaburi province, after neighbors reported disturbing noises and subsequently a persistent odor emanating from the residence, according to officials from Bang Si Mueang Police Station.

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The body of Andreas Alexander Andersson was discovered in room 93/319 on the third floor of the condominium complex. Emergency responders and police officers forced entry into the unit following concerns raised by residents about the smell. Mr. Andersson was found lying face down and wearing only underwear. He was confirmed deceased at the scene, and his body was subsequently transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for a comprehensive post-mortem examination to determine the precise cause and manner of death.

According to neighbor accounts, residents had heard repeated noises from the apartment over an extended period, described as sounds resembling arguments and objects striking walls. The disturbances reportedly continued before ceasing abruptly approximately two weeks prior to the discovery of the body. Following the cessation of noises, residents noticed a persistent foul odor and later observed liquid seeping from beneath the unit’s door, prompting them to alert authorities.

One neighbor, identified only as “Tum,” a 37-year-old civil servant residing in an adjacent unit, described the deceased as a private individual who rarely interacted with other residents. He noted that the man was often observed wearing rubber gloves and protective foot coverings when disposing of rubbish outside the building, though he emphasized that these observations were not necessarily indicative of any wrongdoing.

Inside the apartment, investigators documented bottles of toilet-cleaning chemicals and multiple cans of insecticide, with the room described as being in a state of disarray. Forensic officers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation and medical examiners attended the scene to collect evidence and conduct initial assessments. All materials and observations are being preserved for further analysis as part of the ongoing investigation.

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Under Thai investigative protocols, deaths involving foreign nationals undergo thorough examination to determine whether circumstances are consistent with natural causes, accident, suicide, or other factors. All potential explanations remain under consideration until forensic findings provide clearer direction. Authorities have not confirmed the cause of death and emphasized that further examination, including toxicology screening and forensic pathology review, is required before conclusions can be reached.

Bang Si Mueang, located in Nonthaburi province adjacent to Bangkok, features a mix of residential condominiums and commercial developments. Local authorities maintain regular policing presence in residential areas to respond to community concerns and ensure public safety.

For residents of multi-unit residential buildings, property management associations and local authorities recommend reporting unusual sounds, odors, or other concerns to building management or police to enable timely welfare checks. Early intervention can help prevent escalation of situations involving vulnerable individuals.

The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok has been notified of the incident and is providing consular support to the deceased’s family in accordance with established protocols. Standard procedures for documentation and repatriation of remains are being coordinated through official channels.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have interacted with the deceased or who possesses relevant information about his activities or circumstances to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding forensic findings, investigative conclusions, and any related administrative procedures are expected as Bang Si Mueang Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)