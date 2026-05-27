Former Formula 1 Driver Mika Salo Clarifies Bangkok Injury Was Accidental, Not Assault

BANGKOK, Thailand — Former Formula 1 driver Mika Salo has clarified to Thai police that the leg injury he sustained in Bangkok last week was the result of an accident rather than a deliberate assault, bringing a significant update to an incident that had generated considerable international media attention.

Former Formula 1 Driver Mika Salo Injured In Apparent Random Stabbing In Bangkok

The 59-year-old Finnish racing coach provided his account to investigators on Tuesday, one week after sustaining a deep laceration that required 28 stitches at Bumrungrad International Hospital. National Police Chief Police General Kittharath Punpetch had previously ordered officers to expedite their investigation after reports of the May 19 incident circulated widely on social media and in international news outlets.

According to the preliminary police investigation, the incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on May 19 as Mr. Salo was walking from Sukhumvit Soi 6 past the entrance to Sukhumvit Soi 4. He was crossing a zebra crossing toward the Nana intersection when he felt a motorcycle brush against him. He reportedly did not realize he had been injured until a passer-by alerted him that his leg was bleeding.

Police Lieutenant General Trairong Phiwphan, deputy inspector-general and spokesman for the Royal Thai Police Office, stated that Mr. Salo clarified to investigators that the incident was accidental. The former driver subsequently thanked Thai police for their assistance and care during his follow-up examination at Police General Hospital before proceeding to Lumpini Police Station to provide a formal statement.

The initial report appeared on the Finnish-language website Ilta-Sanomat on May 22, quoting Mr. Salo as describing the incident and noting that hospital staff mentioned encountering several similar cases that evening. The story was subsequently amplified by international media, including the UK’s Daily Express, which characterized the incident as part of a “stabbing rampage.” Further coverage by ScandAsia and other outlets contributed to the story’s rapid dissemination across social media platforms.

Thai authorities have reviewed closed-circuit television footage from the area in an effort to identify the motorcycle rider and establish the precise circumstances of the incident. Officials also received reports from hotel staff in the vicinity indicating that other tourists had described similar minor incidents, though no formal complaints had been filed.

F1 driver Mika Salo suffered a bleeding wound on his leg after crossing a street in Bangkok: First it was reported a motorcycle grazed him, someone on Reddit somehow made a "stabbing attack" out of it, now Thai police are met him today the Finn calls it an accident. https://t.co/0R6q6Cj27S — Saksith Saiyasombut | ศักดิ์สิทธิ์ ไสยสมบัติ (@SaksithCNA) May 26, 2026

When asked about safety concerns during his time in Thailand, Mr. Salo expressed that he felt reassured while noting surprise at the substantial police presence dedicated to the matter. He stated that having seen the news reports, he wished to clarify what had actually occurred. The former driver added that he came to Thailand to enjoy the sunshine, relax, and maintain an active lifestyle, and that he plans to return to the country in the future.

Mika Salo competed in 111 Formula One events between 1994 and 2002, scoring 33 career points and achieving two podium finishes, both in 1999. He drove for several prominent teams including Ferrari, Lotus, Tyrrell, Arrows, BAR, Sauber, and Toyota, earning respect within the motorsport community for his professionalism and skill.

Bangkok maintains active policing presence in tourist areas and commercial districts to ensure public safety. Local authorities have emphasized that violent crimes against visitors remain relatively uncommon, though incidents of any nature involving foreign nationals prompt immediate investigative attention to identify those responsible and prevent further occurrences.

For visitors to Thailand, tourism authorities recommend maintaining awareness of personal security in public spaces, particularly during evening hours. Travelers are encouraged to report suspicious behavior or incidents to police immediately to enable timely intervention and to seek medical attention promptly if injured.

The Royal Thai Police have reiterated their commitment to investigating reports involving foreign nationals thoroughly and impartially, with coordination between local police, immigration authorities, and consular services aimed at ensuring that all parties receive fair treatment under applicable legal frameworks.

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As the investigation concludes, authorities have indicated that no further action is anticipated regarding the incident given Mr. Salo’s clarification that it was accidental.

-Thailand News (TN)