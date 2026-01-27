94-Year-Old Man Struck by Songthaew at Zebra Crossing in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A 94-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday after being hit by a songthaew (shared taxi) while using a zebra crossing directly in front of Pattaya City Police Station. The incident, captured on surveillance video and widely shared online, has renewed concerns over pedestrian safety on Thailand’s roads.

Student Survives Horrific Bus Collision at Bangkok Zebra Crossing

The footage shows the elderly man, identified as Mr. Od, slowly crossing Pattaya Central Beach Road. He pauses briefly near the center of the crossing before being struck at speed by the songthaew, which throws him to the ground.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation provided emergency aid before transporting him to the hospital. Mr. Od suffered a broken arm and other serious injuries and remains under medical care. Police stated he was crossing the road to exercise on Pattaya Beach.

A 94-year-old man was seriously injured when struck by a songthaew while using the zebra crossing on the busy road in front of Pattaya police station on Tuesday. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/Gq0SOK1lbA — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) January 27, 2026

The songthaew driver reported to police after the incident, accepted responsibility, and agreed to cover all medical expenses. Authorities have arranged a meeting between the driver and the victim’s family.

German Family Hit by Speeding Pickup at Khao Lak Zebra Crossing; Baby Miraculously Unharmed

The accident has sparked online discussion about road safety in Thailand, with many commentators noting that drivers often fail to yield or reduce speed at pedestrian crossings, leading to frequent accidents.

-Thailand News (TN)