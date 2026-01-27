Phuket Intensifies Crackdown on Crime and illegal Businesses

PHUKET – Provincial authorities have ramped up enforcement operations targeting criminal networks, illegal businesses, and grey-market activities in a bid to strengthen public safety and restore confidence in Phuket as a secure tourism destination. The coordinated crackdown is being led by Governor Nirat Phongsitthavorn and involves provincial police, immigration, and other relevant agencies.

The initiative focuses on dismantling foreign-led criminal operations, nominee business structures, and organized illegal enterprises that threaten public order and economic integrity. Recent actions have included raids on call center scam rings, disruptions of financial mule accounts, and inspections of businesses suspected of using Thai nominees to circumvent foreign ownership laws—such as motorcycle rental services with concealed foreign control.

Governor Nirat stated that the campaign underscores Phuket’s commitment to upholding the rule of law, eliminating illicit economic activities, and protecting the island’s reputation as a safe and high-quality tourist destination. Authorities have emphasized that sustained, cross-sector cooperation will be essential to maintaining long-term security and public trust.

-Thailand News (TN)