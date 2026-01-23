Police Raid 25 Koh Phangan Sites, Charge 35 in Immigration and Business Crackdown

SURAT THANI – In a sweeping enforcement operation, police raided 25 locations on Koh Phangan on January 22, 2026, charging 35 individuals and companies with immigration, labor, and nominee business violations. The coordinated crackdown targeted restaurants, shops, and hotels across the island in a bid to curb illegal activities in the popular tourist destination.

Krabi Police Raid Israeli-Linked Cannabis Farm Operated Through Thai Nominees

Led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Narongrit Dansuwan, deputy commissioner of Region 8 Police, the operation involved around 170 officers from multiple agencies, including immigration, tourist police, and district authorities. Search warrants were executed at 22 restaurants, one clothing and souvenir shop, and two hotels.

Those charged include 12 Myanmar nationals accused of illegal entry, working without authorization, or failing to report their employment status. One suspect was arrested for selling controlled herbal products, including cannabis, without a permit.

SURAT THANI — Police tracking a stolen pair of wireless earbuds belonging to a 29-year-old Finnish tourist uncovered a drug distribution operation on Koh Phangan, seizing narcotics and arresting one suspected user. Listen or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/TiWYUebCqN — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) January 23, 2026

Several companies were also cited for violations. Five firms face allegations of operating without permission or using Thai nominees to hold shares for foreigners. Three cases involve foreigners working outside legal limits, while two businesses were charged under the Hotel Act. Another eight companies were cited for employing foreign workers in prohibited roles, and four failed to notify labor authorities of foreign hires within the required 15 days.

Authorities said the raids are part of a national strategy (2024–2030) to combat transnational crime, illegal foreign labor, nominee business structures, and unlicensed work in tourist areas. The operation aims to protect local economic interests and maintain public order in regions heavily frequented by international visitors.

Chiang Mai Arrests Chinese Hotel Owners Over Alleged Nominee Scheme

Investigations are ongoing, and further enforcement actions are expected in other tourist hotspots as part of the broader national compliance campaign.

-Thailand News (TN)